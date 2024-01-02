The Meaning Behind Willie Nelson’s Irreverent Anthem “Roll Me Up”

Though we don’t like to think about losing Willie Nelson too much, we do have a will of sorts to replay ad nauseam: “Roll Me Up.”

The playful ode to Nelson’s favorite vice in “Roll Me Up” is more or less his thesis statement. Moreover, the addition of fellow partakers Snoop Dogg, Kris Kristofferson, and Jamey Johnson make this song all the more enticing.

Let’s get into the particulars of this 4/20 anthem, below.

Behind the Meaning

Roll me up and smoke me when I die

And if anyone don’t like it, just look ’em in the eye

I didn’t come here, and I ain’t leaving, so don’t sit around and cry

Just roll me up and smoke me when I die

The chorus is delightfully irreverent. Nelson urges his loved ones to not shed a tear when he passes. Instead, he asks that they buck up, grab some rolling papers, and send him off in the only way that truly makes sense for Nelson.

In many ways, this song is perfect for an outlaw. Who else could stare death in the face and laugh? Now you won’t see no sad and teary eyes / When I get my wings and it’s my time to fly, the first verse reads. He pre-plans a party for those left behind, wherein he is the main event: Now just roll me up and smoke me when I die.

Snoop Dogg, Johnson, and Kristofferson deliver equally as cavalier contributions to this track. The addition of fellow musicians takes this song from an introspective musing to a rousing, chantable anthem tailor-made for get-togethers everywhere.

While “Roll Me Up” is of course meant to be tongue-in-cheek it’s still a nice sentiment to think about. Why not enter the next life by way of what you loved in this one? When and if Nelson goes (we’re still holding out hope for some sort of loophole), the hurt will be felt the world over, but we have a plan in place to make it as much of a celebration of a country great as possible.

