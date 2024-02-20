‘The Ox Box’: Late Who Bassist John Entwistle’s Expanded Solo Catalog to Be Released as CD Box Set

Back in 2023, deluxe versions of late Who bassist John Entwistle’s six solo albums were made available in digital formats for the first time. Now, a six-CD box set featuring all of those expanded albums will be released on May 10.

The Ox Box Set features Entwistle’s 1971 solo debut Smash Your Head Against the Wall, as well as Whistle Rymes (1972), Rigor Mortis Sets In (1973), Mad Dog (1975), Too Late the Hero (1981), and The Rock (1996). Each album includes multiple bonus tracks, including demos, alternate takes, outtakes, and single mixes.

A total of 29 extra tracks are featured in the box set.

The CDs are housed in facsimile gatefold and individual sleeves, recreating the albums’ original packaging. The collection comes with a 28-page booklet featuring full album credits and annotation.

About Entwistle’s Solo Releases Beyond The Who

While guitarist Pete Townshend always was The Who’s main songwriter, Entwistle usually would contribute between one and three tunes to each of the band’s albums. Entwistle was known for his darkly humorous tunes, including such Who gems as “Boris the Spider” and “My Wife.”

After expressing frustration about the band not using more of his original material, he decided to begin recording solo albums. Smash Your Head Against the Wall became the first solo record released by a member of The Who. It was Entwistle’s most successful solo effort, peaking at No. 126 on the Billboard 200.

Among the well-known musicians who contributed to Entwistle’s various solo projects were Who drummer Keith Moon, Peter Frampton, Joe Walsh, ex-Roxy Music multi-instrumentalist Eddie Jobson, one-time Wings guitarist Jimmy McCulloch, and touring Who drummer Zak Starkey.

Colored-Vinyl Reissues Also Being Released

In related news, Entwistle’s first three solo albums will be reissued individually on 140-gram colored vinyl on May 10.

Smash Your Head Against the Wall, Whistle Rymes, Rigor Mortis Sets In will be available, respectively, on green, red, and orange vinyl. All will be housed in gatefold sleeves replicating their original packaging.

The Ox Box Set and the three colored-vinyl reissues can be pre-ordered now.

Entwistle died of a heart attack in June 2002 at age 57.