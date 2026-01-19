3 Rap Songs That Are Totally Perfect for Karaoke Night

Karaoke night is all about having a good time. It’s about cutting loose, maybe having a few adult beverages, and showing off a wilder side. That often means tossing your inhibitions to the curb and letting yourself take the stage and sing in public. That’s no easy task!

But we’re here to help. Here below, we wanted to highlight three rap songs that will light up the night and provide you with a fun few tracks (despite all the lyrics to memorize!) to perform for your favorite dive bar. Indeed, these are three rap songs that are totally great for karaoke night.

“Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot from ‘Mack Daddy’ (1992)

When you look up the definition of a “crowd-pleaser”, this song comes right up. Indeed, Sir Mix-A-Lot penned an all-time classic when he created this track about butts. But he also made something of a Trojan Horse. Mix not only wrote a song that, in some ways, but also predicted modern hip-hop, with people shaking their posteriors left and right. But he also wrote a popular track—it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned him a Grammy Award in its day—to popularize a more curvy body type. It was a win-win that keeps winning. And that’s perfect for karaoke night.

“Lose Yourself” by Eminem from ‘8 Mile: Music From And Inspired By The Motion Picture’ (2002)

Eminem is largely considered one of the best rappers ever. He is also certainly one of the genre’s most popular. Not only did he sell tens of millions of albums, but he also acted in the film 8 Mile, showing the rise of an aspiring rapper in Detroit. Eminem knows how to garner attention—he was a lightning rod for it. And “Lose Yourself” is the song he remains best known for. With a buzzing rock guitar-like riff, he raps with humor and skill. Try this one on karaoke night, and you’ll be sure to earn fans.

“In Da Club” by 50 Cent from ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin” (2003)

Not only was Eminem a great artist, but he also had a great eye for talent. He helped to introduce 50 Cent to the world and, since then, 50 has become a billionaire business mogul. But it was 50’s first mainstream single, “In Da Club”, that made it all happen for the muscular rapper. It’s a super-popular track, even today. It has garnered billions of streams on YouTube alone. And it’s the song’s popularity and sense of fun that make it perfect for your next karaoke performance.

