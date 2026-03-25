Right Now, My Place Isn’t on a Stage”: Country Singer Cancels Denver Show Amid Family Emergency

Bryan Martin is going through a tough time. Earlier this month, the country singer canceled a planned show in Denver, Colorado, amid a family emergency.

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“An unexpected emergency is happening with my family and I need to be there right now,” he wrote in a since-expired Instagram Story. “Some moments in life come without warning and remind you what really matters.”

“Right now, my place isn’t on a stage….it’s beside the people I love most…it’s a blessing and God has been good to us,” Martin continued. “I hope y’all understand as much as I give away in the spotlight some things are sacred to me and my family to keep our personal life out of that light. Please keep us in your prayers.”

Martin decided against sharing details about his situation, but promised his to “personally fill you all in as soon as possible.”

“I know a lot of y’all made plans and spent your hard-earned money to come out, and I don’t take that lightly,” he wrote. “I truly appreciate the understanding and support.”

Martin went on to reveal that the concert will be rescheduled to May 1, and noted that all tickets will be honored at the new date.

“I look forward to seeing y’all then,” he wrote. “Thank you for always riding with me.”

What to Know About Bryan Martin

Martin previously made headlines last August, when he was removed from a New York stage in handcuffs amid a drunken performance.

After the incident, Martin went to Instagram to share a lengthy statement. In his post, Martin admitted he’d “been hitting it hard for a while and haven’t took time to be honest with myself about my mental health.”

“I apologize for the bad days… but I’m grateful for the countless good nights we’ve shared this year. It’s been the most consistent streak I’ve seen in years,” he wrote in part. “Day one of another one starts today. God’s got more in store and he’s restoring my strength as we speak.”

“I’ll still be rocking but I think it’s times to slow down a lil and get back to writing songs and getting the help I need. I’m not ever proud when I reach for another drink,” Martin added. “Hope y’all can find it in you to forgive me and hope I can be a better version of myself with some prayer and love. I appreciate y’all believing in a broken old soul like me.”

Flash forward six months, and Martin celebrated six months of sobriety on Instagram.

“6 months sober…. Still certifiably insane,” he quipped in the caption.