I Revisited 3 Country Songs I Used To Skip—Here’s Why I Was Wrong

Not all country songs are created equal in my book. In fact, for most of my life, country music had a large barrier to entry to my listening habits. Eventually, the genre crept its way into my tastes and took root. Despite my change of heart, there were a few songs that still didn’t hit the way they were supposed to. These became permanent skips in my book. The three country songs below used to be skips for me, but somehow my dislike of them has softened over time. Like the genre itself, these country hits snuck their way into my playlists until they became mainstays.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 of the Most Important Albums in Country Music History All Came Out in 1973]

“Cruise” — Florida Georgia Line

As a southern native who used to hate country music, Florida Georgia Line’s “Cruise” was pretty much the sole reason I’d give to people who asked why I didn’t listen to the genre. This country song was a surefire skip. Bro-country was a tough listen for those who didn’t get it back in 2012. Nowadays, you have to give the duo props for completely reinventing country music. There was country before this pair injected it with hip-hop tones, and there was country after.

These days, I might be likely to listen to this trailblazing force, for nostalgia if nothing else. I think both Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard would admit they’ve released objectively better songs together and as solo acts, but no one can deny the impact of “Cruise.”

“Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” — Luke Bryan

Similarly, Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” felt a little eye-roll-y back in 2011. Seldom have so many country conventions been rolled up into one song. Moreover, the concept felt a little touchy, even then. Now that some time has passed, this song hits more like an undisputable party song. I can’t deny that this song helps get the energy up. Moreover, few songs pair better with a summer night down south, beer in hand.

This song still reads a little novelty to me, but it has only gotten less so with age. I now understand how this song became so popular, and it has earned a place in my playlist when I’m feeling a little less worried about clichés.

“Concrete Angel” — Martina McBride

As a younger listener, Martina McBride’s “Concrete Angel” used to be too much for me to bear. Moreover, I didn’t want to feel emotionally devastated, so I avoided this song. As an older listener, I discovered the merit of this song.

Sometimes, it’s nice to have a good song-facilitated cry. Growing up can bring up a lot of emotions, and sometimes it’s best to attribute those feelings to something else for a while. That’s where this song really shines.

(Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)