Rihanna is Honored as a Barbados “Hero” as Country Celebrates First Independence

On Monday (November 29), Barbados became a free nation. And the country’s biggest star, Rhianna, was in attendance (dressed to the nines) to receive a major honor.

As the first President of Barbados, Sandra Mason, was sworn in after the country ended its 55-year subjugation under the rule of the Queen of England, none other than a stunning Rihanna was on hand to celebrate with her home country.

The singer-songwriter-performer-model-billionaire and native of Barbados was also honored with the National Hero Award.

Rihanna is the second female to be given the honor of National Hero in Barbados, following religious leader Sarah Ann Gill, who died in 1866. She is also one of only eleven people to have received this honor and one of only two living National Heroes. The other being 85-year-old Sir Garfield, who received the title in 1998.

“May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions,” said Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, referencing the artist’s 2012 track, “Diamonds.”

The Queen of England is no longer head of state—officially—and the country celebrated as inaugural president Dame Sandra Mason was sworn in amidst the ceremony that included Prince Charles. The ceremony took place in the Island country’s capital, Bridgetown.

The Barbados Prime Minister added to Rihanna: 'May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works'



Read more: https://t.co/usQCIzpp4F pic.twitter.com/RgyHJMPZAR — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 30, 2021

The Queen had been the country’s Head of State since 1966.

Prince Charles said, Britain’s history of slavery, which included occupation in the Caribbean, is an “appalling atrocity which forever stains our history.”

His native England publicly supports Barbados’ new independence.

Prince Charles spoke during the event where he branded slavery an 'appalling atrocity which forever stains our history'



Read more: https://t.co/8N66NzHnlU pic.twitter.com/OzpnXGzOuT — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) November 30, 2021

Check out Rihanna’s “Diamonds” here below and let’s all bask in the glow of the new Barbados National Hero.

Photo by RANDY BROOKS/AFP via Getty Images