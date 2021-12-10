Miley Cyrus Serenades Pete Davidson on ‘Jimmy Fallon’ with “It Should Have Been Me”

Teasing her friend Pete Davidson about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, Miley Cyrus used her spot as the performer on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Dec. 9 to serenade the Saturday Night Live star with her rendition of Yvonne Fair’s 1975 song “It Should Have Been Me.”

Improvising some of the lyrics directed toward Davidson, Cyrus shared her growling performance, leaving the stage to walk over to an embarrassed Davidson. Sitting on Fallon’s desk, Cyrus switching up some of the lyrics, shouting out the chorus It should have been me / Pete, how did you do this to me? before taking off Davidson’s cap and putting it on her head as she continued, It should have been me / In that Lamborghini leaving that nice-ass restaurant / I’m going to watch a movie in freakin’ Staten Island.

The pair became friends in 2017 after Cyrus hosted Saturday Night Live and appeared in “The Baby Step” sketch with Davidson where they played rapping infants. The skit also inspired the two to get matching tattoos.

“I burned mine off, and you still have yours,” said Davidson, who was promoting the upcoming New Year’s Eve special, which he’ll be hosting with Cyrus.

Cyrus showed off the ink on her ankle, while Davidson is in the process of removing some of his tattoos. “It was a very dark time in our lives,” joked Davidson. Cyrus added, “We were dressed as babies, everything seemed fun and fine.”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson will air on NBC on New Year’s Eve and is executive produced by Cyrus, along with SNL creator Lorne Michaels, and Lindsay Shookus.

