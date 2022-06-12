Coldplay’s Chris Martin Brings Puppet Band, The Weirdos, to ‘Fallon’

Coldplay is making headlines on tour with big-name artists like the electric guitar playing H.E.R. and K-Pop band BTS, and now on late-night shows with puppets called The Weirdos.

What a time to be alive!

Indeed, the band’s lead singer Chris Martin stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon earlier this week and was joined by a puppet singer named Angel Moon, who “fronts” the puppet band called The Weirdos, which is billed as a “band from another planet.”

The band comes from the famed Jim Henson’s Creature Shop (Henson, of course, being the late creator of the Muppets and just about everything great that is puppet-related over the past 50 years).

The Weirdos is made up of the 109 lightyears old Angel Moon along with “bandmates” Done, Parkman, and The Wizard. And they’re signed to Atlantic Records.

They also joined Martin on Fallon for an interview and a performance of Coldplay’s song “Biutyful” from the album, Music Of The Spheres.

Martin recently told Billboard that “the Weirdos are a band we’re trying to help out.”

He added, “I think we thought that we’ve sort of come to the end of doing singles as Coldplay. I think we’ve probably basically finished doing that, in general. We can’t go poppier or single-y [than the recent Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 BTS collaboration ‘My Universe’] than that and that felt good and we’re a bit older now. So we do have songs we want to bring some attention to, but with this, we asked the Weirdoes if they would do the song and front it and we would feature.”

Check out Martin with The Weirdos below, both in interview form and performing music on the late-night television show.

Photo by Brian Stukes/Getty Images