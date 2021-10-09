Madonna Shocks on ‘Fallon,’ Talks New Film, ‘Madame X’

On Thursday (October 7), legendary singer and performer Madonna went on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and continued a recent streak of shocking the onlooking audience.

Mostly because she mooned them. (See below.)

The “Vogue” singer went on the show to talk about her latest special, Madame X, which premiered on the streaming service Paramount+ on October 8. The movie’s title is based on the artist’s 2019 album (and alter ego), for which she set off on a world tour before the COVID-19 pandemic shut it down.

Now, one date in particular, of the few Madonna was able to perform, was captured on film and is now ready to be shared (watch the trailer here). So, Madonna told Fallon about it before laying on his desk and later mooning the audience.

The 63-year-old “Like A Prayer” singer also talked about writing a movie about her life.

“The reason I’m doing it is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me but they are always men, Blah,” she joked as the audience laughed and applauded.

“Some men are good. Good men is pretty much an oxymoron. No, I read Universal was doing—they sent me the script because they wanted my blessing and I read it and it was the most hideous superficial crap that I ever read and then I found out, I’m not even going to say his name, but he’s a total misogynist, was directing and I’m thinking, ‘why would these people make a movie about my life?’ There’s nothing true in the script, the guy who was making it has no understanding of women, no appreciation of women, no respect for women. This happened a couple of times. I had to call people up, call up the heads of studios, call up my agents, and threaten them and say that I will stand in front of the building and protest and make everybody’s life a misery if they go through with it and they still did not take me seriously. Finally, I just threw down the gauntlet.

“I just said you know what, there is nobody on this planet that can write or direct, make a movie about me, better than me and that is just the truth,” she said.

Watch as Madonna also participated in a sketch for a “Kid Theater” with the late-night host.