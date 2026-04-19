Riley Green Duets With Jamey Johnson and Carly Pearce, Covers Toby Keith at Sold Out Nashville Concert

Riley Green just brought his Cowboy As It Gets Tour to Music City. For the third show of his latest trek, the country star played to a sold out crowd at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, delighting them with many surprises along the way.

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After two hours of opening sets from Mackenzie Carpenter, Drake White, and Justin Moore, fans were eager to lay eyes on Green, and responded as such when he made his way on stage to open the show with his 2019 hit, “Different Round Here.”

Green kept the energy high with performances of “Damm Good Day to Leave” and “If It Wasn’t for Trucks,” before teasing the crowd by telling them “you never know who is going to show up” at a Nashville concert.

That proved true multiple times throughout the night, but first when Jamey Johnson made his way on stage. The guys teamed up for a duet of the country classic “Where Corn Don’t Grow” and to perform Johnson’s own “In Color,” leaving the crowd in awe in both instances.

@up2datecountry.live Update: @Riley Green brought out @JameyJohnsonOfficial to perform “Where Corn Don’t Grow,” a song originally recorded and released by Waylon Jennings, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN #rileygreen #jameyjohnson ♬ original sound – up2datecountry.live

Riley Green Gets Booed at Bridgestone—But It’s Not What You Think

White was the next special guest to make an appearance, and his time on stage was rife with controversy. The reason for that was all down to the song choice, as Green and White sang the former’s “Hell of a Way to Go.”

The 2022 track includes the line “Watchin’ Alabama whoop up on Tennessee,” a sentiment with which the Tennessee crowd could not get behind.

Both Green and White smiled and kept singing as the boos rang out in the crowd, before the former man addressed the elephant in the room.

“We are not Alabama fans, so y’all can relax about that,” Green said of himself and White. That briefly elicited cheers, before he clarified, “We’re Auburn fans.”

Green tried to get the audience back on side by stating, “If y’all promise not to video it, I’ll change the lyrics one time.” Even though the crowd agreed to no such stipulation, Green sang, “Alabama’s getting the hell kicked out of them by Tennessee,” and all was right again in the Volunteer State.

Riley Green Brings Out Carly Pearce, Covers Toby Keith

Green, who frequently stared out to the packed arena in apparent awe throughout the night, went on to sing “Rather Be,” before assuring the gathered fans, “There’s no where else in the world I’d rather be.”

That was certainly true for the audience too. It only became more so when Carly Pearce came out as the next special guest. The duo teamed up for a special rendition of their new song, “If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay,” as the crowd hung on to their every word.

Green continued by performing even more of hits, before telling the crowd, “I’m having so much fun I think I’m going to go off script and sing whatever I want.”

That happened to be a cover of Toby Keith’s “Should’ve Been a Cowboy,” which Green performed alongside Moore.

The Keith covers didn’t stop there, as Green dubbed the crowd a “patriotic bunch,” before delivering a rousing rendition of “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue.” Green even kicked his boot-clad foot out before singing the song’s most iconic line.

The crowd went wild for the cover, a feeling that only increased as green jumped off the main stage and walked through the cheering group to get to a smaller stage deep in the audience.

While there, he performed three tracks: “Jesus Saves,” “My Way,” and “Don’t Mind If Do,” the latter of which featured Carpenter singing on Ella Langley’s part.

Riley Green Closes Out His Sold Out Show

A trio of songs was all that remained then, as Green headed back to the main stage to perform “There Was This Girl,” “You Look Like You Love Me,” and “Worst Way.”

When the final notes of “Worst Way” rang out out, a grinning and grateful Green tipped his hat to the crowd, telling them, “Thank y’all so much.”

The concertgoers weren’t satisfied with that, though. Cheers filled up the still-darkened arena as fans pleaded with Green to return to the stage.

He obliged, coming back, guitar in hand, to perform “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” The crowd, waving their cell phone flashlights in the air, expressed delight at that turn of events, and Green challenged them sing along louder than the audiences at his first two tour stops.

It’s safe to say the crowd did just that. Green looked like he was going to leave again, but the crowd wasn’t having it. “One more?” he asked to screams.

Cue the opening notes to “Bury Me in Dixie.” The full band, as well as Green’s three openers, returned to the stage next, closing out the night with a cover of Alabama’s “Dixieland Delight.”

Before he left the stage, Green made many fans’ night when he reached over to sign everything he was handed—hats, shirts, and boots included—and take selfies with phones he was given, an epic end to a night that could only happen in Music City.

Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images