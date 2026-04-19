‘The Voice’ Champ Alexia Jayy’s First Post-Show Career Move Is Living “Rent Free” in Viewers’ Heads

For its 29th season, The Voice saw veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine reunite for Battle of the Champions. With the stakes higher than ever, the three stars were determined to prove their mettle in the NBC hit’s historic season. During the show’s April 14 finale, viewers crowned Alexia Jayy, a 32-year-old soul singer from Irvington, Alabama, as this year’s champion.

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Jayy’s victory is special for a few reasons, as her coach, Adam Levine, is now tied with Clarkson as the second-most winning coach behind Blake Shelton. Perhaps more importantly, however, Jayy is the first African-American woman to hold the title in the show’s 15-year history. Not content to rest on her laurels, the soulful siren has already released her first post-Voice single, titled “Rent Free”.

“This Is What a Winner Sounds Like”: ‘The Voice’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Alexia Jayy’s New Song

During her time on The Voice, Alexia Jayy wowed viewers with her irresistible renditions of “Lady Marmalade,” Adele’s “One and Only,” and Whitney Houston’s “You Give Good Love”. And judging from online reactions to her new single “Rent Free”, her own work has the same “wow” factor.”

“This is what a winner sounds like,” commented one fan on YouTube.

Added another, “Voice is nuts!!!! Reminds me of 60’s era powerful jazz singers and a bit of Mowtown era.”

[RELATED: Fan-Favorite Coach To Rejoin ‘The Voice’ in Season 30]

What’s Next?

Adam Levine gushed about Alexia Jayy’s “limitless” career potential in the wake of her victory on The Voice. The Maroon 5 singer even compared her to the likes of soul-R&B powerhouses Aretha Franklin and Lauryn Hill.

“I think she can do whatever she wants,” he told NBC Insider. “She’s a soul singer in her DNA.”

Speaking with NBC Insider herself, Jayy sounded similarly enthusiastic about her post-Voice career.

“I’m just going to keep putting out more music. I am going to get on those big stages, as many as I possibly can, because I love what I do,” she said. “So, I’m going to just keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

As for Levine, he’s seeking a repeat. The “One More Night” singer, 47, revealed after last week’s finale that he will return to his big red chair for season 30.

Featured image by: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images