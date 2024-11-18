Riley Green Has a Mid-Show “Moment” With Security Guard in This Adorable Video

Riley Green fell in love with country music the first time he heard Merle Haggard’s “Sing Me Back Home.” After scoring a viral hit with the Ella Langley duet “You Look Like You Love Me,” the Alabama singer-songwriter dropped his third studio album, Don’t Mind If I Do, last month. Additionally, he will kick off his Damn Country Music Tour in March 2025. Somehow, Green still manages to make time for the little moments. In fact, he recently paused a concert for an epic dance-off with one lucky security guard.

Watch Riley Green Take a Dance Break

Riley Green captured the hearts of thousands of TikTok users Saturday (Nov. 16) when he shared a video of his mid-show dance break with a security guard.

“Did we just have a moment?” wrote the “I Wish Grandpas Never Died” hitmaker. “Mid show dance break with security.”

At one point, the security guard hands Green his guitar as he prepares to return to the stage. But apparently the previous ACM nominee wasn’t quite through showing off his moves. Their break continues for a few more seconds before Green jogs back to the mic.

Many TikTok users expressed envy in the comments. “The jealousy inside my body right now,” one fan wrote.

“I’d simply pass away,” added another.

The adorable moment had several fans looking to submit their job applications. “Are you hiring!??” one user wrote.

On Fishing With Luke Bryan

Ella Langley isn’t the only country artist with a cameo on Riley Green’s latest album. The “There Was This Girl” singer also teamed up with Luke Bryan on “Reel Problems,” a tongue-in-cheek ode to casting your troubles away—literally, with a fishing line.

Of course, a song about fishing with Luke Bryan is always better if you’ve actually gone fishing with Luke Bryan. And Green recently revealed that “one of the first things” he and the American Idol star did together was take a fishing trip at Bryan’s lake south of Nashville. They “immediately hit it off,” according to the former Division 1 FCS quarterback.

“And probably that fishing trip is why he was the first person I sent this song to when I wrote it, knowing his passion for that and also the type of music that he likes and touring with him,” Green told WKML 95.7.

He continued, “Those relationships are how these things happen. It’s always really organic and just through friendship.”

Featured image by Dave Hogan/Hogan Media/Shutterstock