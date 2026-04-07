Riley Green Teases Romantic Unreleased Song “Imagine That,” Promises “New Music Coming Soon”

Riley Green is teasing some new music. In an Instagram post, the country singer performed an unreleased song, and promised his fans that new music is on the way.

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Sitting in front of a camera with a guitar, Green performed a snippet of “Imagine That.” The song is about trying to win a girl back by offering her a vision of the future.

“Damn I can’t believe that you picked up the phone / It’s late at night / I bet you’re wondering what the hell I want,” he sings. “I just called to let you know / That you’re the only always on my mind / See if there’s a chance in hell you want to see me tonight / Before you make up your mind…“

The song then transitions to the chorus, where Green tells the girl about the future he sees for them.

“Imagine that four wheel drive / Waiting right outside / That’s ready to drive a thousand miles / Or just ride around a while,” he sings. “Imagine there’s a full moon / Shining on a poor fool / Who’s ready to make things right / Even if it takes all night / That old boy’s just dying to get you back / Imagine that / Do you imagine that?“

In the caption of his post, Green included several hashtags, including one that read “#NewMusicComingSoon.”

What We Know About Riley Green’s Forthcoming Album

It’s no secret that Green has been hard at work on new music as of late. In January, he told Holler that he’s written ton of new songs amid his massive success.

“I never really stopped writing. For me, it’s not like you have an album like Don’t Mind If I Do that does well, and you go, ‘OK, I can relax.’ It’s more the opposite,” he said. “Things are going really well, and I want to go write more songs.”

“I’ve got probably 17 to 20 songs right now that I’m ready to put on another record,” Green added. “It’s a really cool time to have so many eyes and ears on you.”

As for when fans can expect to hear the new music, Green expressed his want to get songs out in the world as soon as possible.

“If I could do whatever I want to do, I’d probably be in a studio, and have several songs recorded, and be looking at putting some of those songs out really, really soon. And then an album sometime this year,” he told reporters in February. “That’s what I would do if I can make the schedule, but I don’t know if we’re doing that or not.”

Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for CBS