“I Never Really Stopped Writing”: Riley Green Says He Already Has “17 to 20 Songs” Ready for His Next Album

Not even a single day into 2026, and Riley Green is planning out the year. Not wanting to waste a single moment, the country singer hopes to capitalize on the success of 2025. Looking back at the year, Green won big at the CMA and the ACM awards thanks to his duet with Ella Langley on “You Look Like You Love Me.” He also released the Midtown Sessions EP. Now, it appears that Green was already in the process of recording a new album as he admitted to having more than a dozen songs written.

Videos by American Songwriter

While some artists might plan the announcement of a new album, Green was too excited to share details. Speaking with Holler, he explained the writing process and how he never stops. “I never really stopped writing. For me, it’s not like you have an album like Don’t Mind If I Do that does well, and you go, ‘Okay, I can relax’. It’s more the opposite. Things are going really well, and I want to go write more songs”.

Riley Green Reveals What He Is “Most Proud Of” About ‘Don’t Mind If I Do’

With Green motivated by the success of Don’t Mind If I Do, the country singer used that momentum to fuel his next album. “I’ve got probably 17 to 20 songs right now that I’m ready to put on another record. It’s a really cool time to have so many eyes and ears on you”.

Although some singers might feel the pressure of success, Green has continuously thrived. “It’s certainly not pressure. It’s more just motivation to try something a little different, you know? As a songwriter, I’ve certainly got my lane, and it’s a pretty obvious there’s a theme that I like to write from”.

Still needing to put the final touches on his newest album, Green hoped that it would follow the success of Don’t Mind If I Do. But no matter what, he was simply proud of the songs he produced. “Hopefully my next album will be similar to this one. I think the thing I’m most proud of about Don’t Mind If I Do is that it has a lot of different types of songs on it”.

(Photo by Tibrina Hobson/CBS via Getty Images)