Kylie Minogue Teases New Single Ahead of ‘Tension’ Release

On Instagram, Kylie Minogue has teased a new single from her forthcoming album, Tension. The new LP, Minogue’s sixteenth studio album, will be released on September 22. The new single will be the album’s title track.

On Tuesday, Minogue shared a short video on Instagram depicting a green aesthetic and cover art for the “Tension” single, which will drop ahead of the album on August 31. “LOVERS!!! New music is coming!! The single 💚TENSION💚 is yours 31st August,” Minogue captioned the post. “Are you ready?? 💎Pre-save it now at the link in bio.”

“Padam Padam,” another single off Tension, has become a global hit, and marks the fifth consecutive decade that Minogue has a No. 1 song in the U.K. “Padam Padam” was able to top the U.K. charts without being played on BBC Radio 1.

Jamie Nelson, an SVP at Minogue’s label BMG, recently mused to Variety on the song’s success. “We were all confident we were going to have a great result,” Nelson said. “But it’s now flipping into an area that’s unprecedented, not just for her, but for a lot of projects that have got so much history.

“Sometimes there’s a moment that’s undeniable and it becomes a bit strange if you’re not supporting it. And it got to that point. When we launched this, thinking we were going to get Radio 1 was the last thing on our minds,” Nelson continued. “But it’s one of those things where you’ve got fans that are so obsessive about the record, there’s been a lot of messaging into everyone at radio to make sure the record was getting the relevant support.”

In other news, Minogue will be appearing in a musical in the U.K. titled I Should Be So Lucky. Minogue will “digitally appear throughout the show as a specially created character unique to the musical,” according to The SoundtrackPlus Entertainment Show.

In a statement, Minogue discussed her involvement in the musical, which will premiere on November 2 in Manchester. “I’m thrilled to announce that I will be joining Stock Aitken Waterman in presenting the new musical, I Should Be So Lucky,” Minogue said. “It is the music that inspired a generation (plus my first five albums) so to have all the SAW hits in this original story will make for a compelling, funny and heartfelt show.”

