Ringo Starr’s Fourth EP ‘Rewind Forward’ Features Song by Paul McCartney

Ringo Starr is set to release his fourth EP, Rewind Forward, since 2021. The EP features 4 new songs, including one track penned by former bandmate and Beatle Paul McCartney.

“’Rewind Forward’ was something I said out of the blue,” said Starr in a statement. “It’s just one of those lines like ‘A Hard Day’s Night.’ It just came to me, but it doesn’t really make sense. I was trying to explain it to myself, and the best I can tell you about what it means is: ‘Sometimes when you want to go forward you have to go back first.’”

The title track was written with his engineer and co-writer Bruce Sugar, who has co-penned at least one song on Starr’s three previous EPs, including his 2021 releases Zoom In and Change the World, and EP3 from 2022.

“We’ve been writing a song now for every EP,” said Starr of his collaborations with Sugar.

Several members of his All Starr Band help with the other tracks, including Toto’s Steve Lukather, who co-wrote “Shadows on the Wall,” and the Heartbreakers’ Benmont Tench and Mike Campbell, who penned the final song “Miss Jean,” along with former All Starr Ian Hunter. McCartney also wrote “Feeling the Sunlight” on his own for Starr.

Produced and recorded by Starr at his home studio in Los Angeles — with the exception of McCartney’s “Feeling the Sunlight,” which was mostly recorded in the UK — the EP also features contributions from Joe Walsh, Steve Dudas, Lance Morrison, Weston Wilson, Kip Lennon, Marky Lennon, Matt Bissonnette, and Torrance Klein.

Starr and his band recently completed the spring 2023 leg of their tour and will continue with more dates in fall 2023, Kicking off on September 17, 2023, at the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, the tour will run throughout the south and midwest before wrapping up on October 13, 2023 in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

For Starr’s recent 83rd birthday on July 7, he held his annual Peace & Love celebration in Beverly Hills, California, along with a musical tribute by Silversun Pickups, Blake Mills, and King Tuff and other celebrations in 25 countries. NASA also spread Starr’s message of “Peace and Love” into the universe from the Deep Space Network station in Barstow, California.

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images