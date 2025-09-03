Rob Norris, The Bongos’ Bassist, on the Mend Following Heart Attack; Charity Campaign Launched to Aid in His Recovery

Rob Norris, bassist of the veteran Hoboken, New Jersey, power-pop band The Bongos, is recovering from a recent heart attack.

According to a Facebook post by Norris’ friend and longtime musical collaborator Bibi Farmer, Rob “suffered a cardiac arrest on August 18 [and his] heart stopped.”

She continued, “He was revived, helicoptered to Vassar Hospital [in Poughkeepsie, New York,] where he was on life support for a few days – and is making a brilliant recovery! He’ll be altogether back soon!” Farber also reported that Norris was released from the hospital on August 30.

In addition, Farber revealed that a mutual friend has launched an online campaign via the Meal Train website to raise money for Norris’ recovery and help provide him with healthy meals.

As Farber explained, the Meal Train page [coordinates] healthy food donations, visits and fundraising for Rob.” She added, “It will be awhile until Rob can resume his work as a massage therapist/healer. Please consider making a donation, or bring Rob some great food if you’re in Ulster County [New York]. We need him back on his feet!”

More About the Meal Train Campaign

A note on the Meal Train page set up for Norris reads, “Please help nourish and revive our beloved friend and community member Rob Norris. Rob is on a healing journey after experiencing a medical emergency and subsequent hospital stay. Thank you for all of your loving contributions and care in all the many ways.”

Participants can donate money to the initiative or volunteer to bring Rob a meal on a specific day. His dietary restrictions are mentioned on the webpage.

So far, more than $11,700 has been donated, with a target goal of $15,000.

More About Rob Norris

Norris co-founded The Bongos in 1980 with singer/guitarist Richard Barone and drummer Frank Giannini. Prior to the formation of The Bongos, the three musicians were members of a band called a, which was the first group ever to play the historic Hoboken club Maxwell’s. By 1981, The Bongos became a quartet with the addition of guitarist/singer James Mastro.

Norris wrote or co-wrote a few songs on The Bongos debut full-length album, Drums Along the Hudson. The band broke up in 1987, but has reunited numerous times over the years to play shows. In May 2025, The Bongos released their first official live album, The Shroud of Touring, which was recorded in 1985. The band currently has one upcoming concert on its scheduled, a November 10 show with Marshall Crenshaw at Sony Hall in New York City.

During his long career, Rob also has played with a variety of other bands and musical projects. They include The Zantees, Tulula, East of Venus, and Living with Elephants. He also had a brief stint with a post-Lou Reed incarnation of The Velvet Underground. In addition, Norris has performed and recorded with Farber as a duo called Bibi & Rob. In 1998, Rob released a solo album called Morning Becomes Electric.

You can check out a selection of songs by his various projects at his official Soundcloud page.

Norris also has worked for many years as a massage therapist and holistic healer.

(Photo by Debra Rothenberg)