Andy Paley Dead at 72—Acclaimed Power-Pop Artist, Brian Wilson Collaborator, and ‘Spongebob’ Composer

Andy Paley, a veteran songwriter, composer, musician, and producer who worked with Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson and many other well-known artists, has died at age 72. Reps have confirmed Paley’s death to Variety.

Paley’s death was announced in a Facebook post by his friend Marc Nathan, a veteran music industry executive. Nathan, who was a one-time vice president for Sire Records, explained that he regretted that Andy’s late-1970s power-pop duo The Paley Brothers with his brother Jonathan didn’t find success with their releases on the label.

“I had many failed records in my career as a promotion man, but I was extremely disappointed that I couldn’t get that one off the ground because Andy and Jonathan were wonderful people,” Nathan wrote. “[Although] I lost track of Jonathan over the years[,] Andy and I stayed close for well over four decades.”

Nathan added, “I have no doubt that when [Andy] is received in the perceived ‘rock ‘n’ roll heaven’ he will be orchestrating, producing, writing, and singing, like the angel he has been to so many!”

About Paley’s Early Music Career

Paley’s music career stretches back to the early 1970s, when he played in a band called Catfish Black that featured two future members of The Modern Lovers—Jerry Harrison and Ernie Brooks. The group later changed its name to The Sidewinders, and Billy Squier joined the band in 1974.

After The Sidewinders, Andy and his brother Jonathan formed The Paley Brothers in 1976. The outfit released a studio album and an EP before disbanding in 1979. The Paley Brothers also teamed up with the Ramones to record a cover of the 1959 Ritchie Valens hit “Come On Let’s Go” for the soundtrack to the 1979 comedy film Rock ‘n’ Roll High School.

Starting in the 1980s, Andy produced albums for a variety of artists, including Jonathan Richman and the Modern Lovers, The Real Kids, Chris Isaak, NRBQ, and the aforementioned Brian Wilson. He also wrote or co-wrote songs for various musicians.

More About Paley’s Work with Wilson

Paley was a major collaborator on Wilson’s self-titled debut solo album, which was released in 1988. Andy co-produced the record, co-wrote three songs, and played a variety of instruments on the album.

Paley also worked with Wilson on a variety of recordings during the 1990s that remain unreleased.

Wilson’s 1998 solo album, Imagination, features a tune called “Where Has Love Been?” that Paley co-wrote with JD Souther. Wilson’s 2004 album, Getting’ In over My Head, includes a song co-written by Andy and Brian called “Soul Searchin’.” The track, which was recorded during the 1990s, featured vocals by Wilson’s late brother and Beach Boys bandmate Carl.

Several songs Andy co-wrote with Brian appeared on the soundtrack of the 2021 Wilson documentary Long Promised Road.

Other Artists Paley Collaborated With or Wrote Songs For

Other artists who recorded songs that written or co-written by Paley or with whom he collaborated include Jerry Lee Lewis, Madonna, Elton John, Little Richard, and John Wesley Harding.

Success as a Film and TV Composer

Paley also had a successful career as a movie and TV music composer and producer.

Andy produced the soundtracks for the films Dick Tracy (1990) and A Walk on the Moon (1999). He contributed music to the soundtrack of 2009 movie World’s Greatest Dad, which starred Robin Williams.

Paley also wrote the scores for the first season of the Showtime series The L Word, and various cartoons, including The Ren & Stimpy Show. He also wrote and produced music for the hugely popular Nickelodeon cartoon series SpongeBob SquarePants.

In addition, Paley teamed up with Tom Kenny—the actor who voices SpongeBob—to co-write the 2012 holiday record It’s a SpongeBob Christmas! Album.