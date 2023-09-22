Rock ‘n’ Roll Feuds: Classic Rock’s 5 Most Memorable Band Conflicts

Despite life being short and there being no time for fussing and fighting, sometimes it happens. Especially in the turbulent landscape of rock ‘n’ roll, where tempestuous relationships often fuel the creative fires, giving rise to explosive partnerships and, eventually, epic feuds. These disagreements aren’t mere fodder for gossip columns. As emblematic of rock’s mythic culture as long guitar solos and raucous live shows, they’ve become legendary sagas in their own right.

These conflicts captivate not just fans but also music scholars who find in them layers of complex interpersonal dynamics that often reflect larger cultural and generational divides. For aspiring musicians and bands, these famous flare-ups and stare-downs serve as cautionary tales of the risks of collaboration.

Here are five of classic rock’s most unforgettable band conflicts. These feuds have not only gripped the public’s imagination but have also come to define the storied legacies of the artists involved.

1. The Beatles: Lennon vs. McCartney

The Lennon-McCartney partnership symbolized the Beatles, but their discord was equally legendary. While fans scrutinize every lyric for clues of their fractured friendship, many don’t realize that solo songs like “How Do You Sleep?” and “Too Many People” were veiled jabs at each other. Their passive-aggressive feud permeated their solo careers, forming a compelling undercurrent to rock’s most famous split.

2. Pink Floyd: David Gilmour vs. Roger Waters

Pink Floyd‘s transcendental journey through the ’70s and ’80s hit a rough patch when Roger Waters declared his exit. Waters eventually legally contested the band’s right to perform under the name “Pink Floyd” and the use of iconic stage props like “his” inflatable pig. Waters famously told Rolling Stone, “That’s my pig, that’s my plane crashing.” After a courtroom drama, the law sided with David Gilmour and the band. The frost between the two thawed only in 2005, when Waters finally rejoined the band for a single performance.

3. The Kinks: Ray vs. Dave Davies

The tempestuous relationship between brothers Ray and Dave Davies not only fueled The Kinks‘ creative drive, but also led to their ban from touring the U.S. While fans may know about their onstage brawls, fewer are aware that Dave once slashed Ray’s speaker cones with a razor just before a live show. This detail paints a vivid picture of the tension that shaped their tumultuous career.

4. Guns N’ Roses: Axl Rose vs. Slash

When it comes to protracted rock feuds, Axl Rose and Slash of GN’R set the bar. While many fans know about the years-long silence between the two, it’s less commonly known that they even communicated through their lawyers while still in the same band. This legal intervention within the band’s dynamics epitomizes their deep-seated rift and adds another layer to their already-complex legacy.

5. Fleetwood Mac: Lindsey Buckingham vs. Stevie Nicks

The tempestuous love affair between Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks was the stuff of rock ‘n’ roll legend. Their animosity played out on stage and in the studio, most notably in songs like “Go Your Own Way” and “Silver Springs.” Few people know that this led to Buckingham’s eventual firing from the band in 2018, more than four decades after their ill-fated romance ignited Fleetwood Mac‘s most successful era.

