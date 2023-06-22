Rod Stewart Announces ‘I Shall Never Retire’

In a revealing Instagram post this past Wednesday, Rod Stewart, 78, declared that he will never retire from the music industry. The “You Wear It Well” singer is about to embark on a world tour this summer.

In the Instagram post, which is captioned “Hello friends, please read ❤️,” Stewart wrote, “I’d like to clear up any confusion that I may have caused with my dear fans and the media. I shall never retire! I was put on this earth to be a singer and will keep doing so for as long as the good Lord lets me. I’ll be playing the hits as advertised for the U.K., U.S., South America and Vegas and into 2024 but no retirement as such.”

As the post continues, Stewart reveals that he would like to make a swing album his next music venture. Stewart wrote, “During recent interviews, I mentioned my newest passion is big band/swing music and when we wrap this greatest hits tour, it’s something I’m very eager to share with you. I could never turn my back on the songs that I’ve written and sung over the last six decades. They are like my children. I created them and I love them. I’ll always come back to them, just like I did after The Great American Songbook series, which I shall boastfully add, sold 26 million albums!”

The post concludes, “I look forward to seeing you on the road with all the hits, and I can’t wait to introduce you to my new swing album next year.” After confirming his next album, Stewart ends the message to his fans with a signature. It was also revealed in an interview with BBC Breakfast that Stewart will be collaborating with Joos Holland on the forthcoming swing album

While the “Maggie May” singer may be known as a rocker, he recently told BBC Breakfast that he is planning “To leave the rock ‘n’ roll stuff behind, for a while. Everything has to come to an end sooner or later.”

Stewart’s world tour is currently stationed in Europe until July 21, when the singer will move the tour to North America before it concludes in September. Before November, Stewart will play a handful of gigs in Brazil, as well as a few more in North America before his Las Vegas residency starts back up.

(Photo Credit: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)