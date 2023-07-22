Royal Blood Release New Single, Announce North American Tour

Rock duo Royal Blood has recently dropped a new single titled “Pull Me Through,” a rock tune featuring a sound reminiscent of the Black Keys. The release of the new single is accompanied by a music video directed by Polocho and produced by Miquel Agell. The video depicts a man in his car as his wife, boss, and various other people seem to berate him from outside. Soon, water starts filling up the car, and the man finds himself drowning in what seems like a body of water.
Videos by American Songwriter
“Pull Me Through” serves as the second single off of Royal Blood’s upcoming fourth studio album, Back To The Water Below, set to be released on September 1. The album’s first single, “Mountains At Midnight” was released in June.
Royal Blood is made up of vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr, as well as drummer Ben Thatcher. Kerr recently opened up about what “Pull Me Through” means to him in a recent press statement.
“‘Pull Me Through’ is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in
asking for help,” Kerr said. “It’s a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano-led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we’ve been eager to perform live.”
Back To The Water Below will be available in signed black and deluxe marbled vinyl editions, as well as signed CDs and black and yellow cassettes. Both the CDs and cassettes feature alternate artwork.
Royal Blood is planning a North American tour to promote the release of their new album. Check out the scheduled tour dates below:
Sep 16 Asbury Park, NJ Sea. Hear. Now Festival
Sep 18: Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit
Sep 19: Cleveland, OH Agora Theater
Sep 21 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
Sep 22: Saint Louis, MO The Pageant
Sep 23: Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre
Sep 25: Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Sep 26: Montreal, QC MTELUS
Sep 27: Boston, MA Roadrunner
Sep 29: New Haven, CT College St. Music Hall
Sep 30: Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
Oct 02: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel
Oct 03: New York, NY Webster Hall
Nov 09: Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern
Nov 10: Oakland, CA Fox Theater
Nov 11: Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst
Nov 13: Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre
Nov 14: Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov 15: Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom
Nov 17: Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center
Nov 18: Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre
Nov 20: Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom
Nov 21: Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom
Nov 22: Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Nov 25: Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater
Nov 26: Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren
Nov 27: San Diego, CA The Sound
Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns