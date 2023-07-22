Royal Blood Release New Single, Announce North American Tour

Rock duo Royal Blood has recently dropped a new single titled “Pull Me Through,” a rock tune featuring a sound reminiscent of the Black Keys. The release of the new single is accompanied by a music video directed by Polocho and produced by Miquel Agell. The video depicts a man in his car as his wife, boss, and various other people seem to berate him from outside. Soon, water starts filling up the car, and the man finds himself drowning in what seems like a body of water.

“Pull Me Through” serves as the second single off of Royal Blood’s upcoming fourth studio album, Back To The Water Below, set to be released on September 1. The album’s first single, “Mountains At Midnight” was released in June.

Royal Blood is made up of vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr, as well as drummer Ben Thatcher. Kerr recently opened up about what “Pull Me Through” means to him in a recent press statement.

“‘Pull Me Through’ is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in

asking for help,” Kerr said. “It’s a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano-led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we’ve been eager to perform live.”

Back To The Water Below will be available in signed black and deluxe marbled vinyl editions, as well as signed CDs and black and yellow cassettes. Both the CDs and cassettes feature alternate artwork.

Royal Blood is planning a North American tour to promote the release of their new album. Check out the scheduled tour dates below:

Sep 16 Asbury Park, NJ Sea. Hear. Now Festival

Sep 18: Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

Sep 19: Cleveland, OH Agora Theater

Sep 21 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival

Sep 22: Saint Louis, MO The Pageant

Sep 23: Chicago, IL Riviera Theatre

Sep 25: Toronto, ON Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sep 26: Montreal, QC MTELUS

Sep 27: Boston, MA Roadrunner

Sep 29: New Haven, CT College St. Music Hall

Sep 30: Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

Oct 02: Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Steel

Oct 03: New York, NY Webster Hall

Nov 09: Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

Nov 10: Oakland, CA Fox Theater

Nov 11: Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

Nov 13: Seattle, WA Paramount Theatre

Nov 14: Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Nov 15: Portland, OR Crystal Ballroom

Nov 17: Salt Lake City, UT Union Event Center

Nov 18: Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

Nov 20: Tulsa, OK Cain’s Ballroom

Nov 21: Dallas, TX South Side Ballroom

Nov 22: Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Nov 25: Albuquerque, NM Sunshine Theater

Nov 26: Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

Nov 27: San Diego, CA The Sound

Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns