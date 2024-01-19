Look: Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Eddie Van Halen’s Giant Hands in Sammy Hagar’s RockWalk Photo

Sammy Hagar has taken to his Instagram to post a photo of Van Halen’s cement handprints located at the Hollywood RockWalk on Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood. As seen on a plaque attached to the display, the band’s four members—Hagar, Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, and Michael Anthony—each had one hand immortalized in concrete at the attraction on October 6, 1995.

“A friend sent me this photo,” Hagar wrote in his post. “I can’t believe I forgot about this. It was a madhouse that day. Thousands of people showed up, can’t believe we pulled it off without making a mess.”

Also, in the message, the Red Rocker commented, “I can’t wait for my star ceremony on April 22,” thereby revealing the date his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame will be unveiled.

Fans React to RockWalk Photo

A number of fans who viewed the photo of the Van Halen handprints noticed the band’s resident guitar whiz, the late Eddie Van Halen, had unusually large mitts.

“You can see Eddie’s spider like hand from the print!” one fan wrote. “Supernatural guitar God hands.”

Another fan commented, “Look at Eddie’s fingers and how big they are—even compared to Zakk [Wylde’s].” (Longtime Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Wylde’s handprints are visible in the photo just above Van Halen’s print.)

A third fan remarked, “Eddie had long fingers for such a small dude,” while yet another noted, “Eddie’s hand print looks like an alien. I knew it.”

Hagar’s 2024 Van Halen-Inspired Tour

As previously reported, Hagar will be paying tribute to Van Halen on his The Best of All Worlds 2024 Tour. The Red Rocker will be joined on the trek by Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, and drummer Jason Bonham. Loverboy will open the shows.

The tour is scheduled to kick off July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and conclude on August 31 in St. Louis. You can check out all of the dates at RedRocker.com.

As Hagar has previously outlined, the tour will feature him digging deep into the Van Halen catalog.

Tickets for the shows are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.