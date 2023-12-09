San Fermin Finds Beauty in the Breakdown with New Single “My Love is a Loneliness”

A decade after the release of their celebrated debut record, eclectic eight-piece band San Fermin is in the midst of a new creative chapter. With their latest single, “My Love is a Loneliness,” the group presents an intimate and sparse new soundscape.

Released on Friday (December 10), the track is the latest of three pre-release singles shared from the band’s upcoming album Arms. The project, due out on February 16 via Better Company Records, features nine tracks inspired by an especially tumultuous and transformative period in bandleader and lyricist Ellis Ludwig-Leone’s life.

“My Love is a Loneliness” meshes warm and layered instrumentation with heartbreakingly honest lyrical reflections. Claire Wellin’s smooth and inviting vocals offer a message of painful acceptance. The narrator acknowledges the fragility of love and what can happen when you decide to keep your heart guarded.

If the worst should happen

And it will, and will again

I will still be standing

With loneliness, my friend

“I liked the idea of someone’s particular brand of love being misanthropic, kind of a misfit,” Ludwig-Leone shared of the song’s inspiration in a statement. “Always taking rather than giving, always leaving rather than showing up. And then the vicious cycle that accompanies that—if your love is selfish, your only companion ends up being loneliness, which becomes a kind of armor protecting you from ever getting too close. If you never let down the armor, you’re safe, but it ultimately leaves you cold.”

This March, the band will embark on a lengthy headlining tour in support of Arms. They’ll perform at venues and festivals across the U.S. through mid-May. Fans can find a complete list of upcoming live dates and ticketing information by visiting San Fermin’s official website.

Listen to “My Love is a Loneliness” below:

Photo by Alex S K Brown, Courtesy of Missing Piece Group