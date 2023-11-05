Listen: Sam Palladio Keeps His Mother’s Memory Alive with Moving New Single “Something on My Mind”

Singer/songwriter and actor Sam Palladio is back with a stirring preview of his upcoming debut album. Released on Friday (November 3), “Something on My Mind” serves as a powerful tribute to his late mother, Sally.

Videos by American Songwriter

Palladio’s pop ballad offers nostalgic reflections on the time his family spent together, along with the lingering and unshakable feelings of loss. It’s a bittersweet memorial to Palladio’s beloved mother, whose sparkling presence shines on through her son’s powerful art.

There’s something on my mind

It haunts me every night

The perfect summer’s day before we lost the light

So give it all you can and be my satellite

It wasn’t her time

It wasn’t her time

“‘Something on My Mind’ is the heartbeat to this chapter of my life,” Palladio shared of the song in a statement. “It’s my attempt at putting into melody and words what my late Mum Sally meant to me. She passed away in November 2018 after battling a brain tumour. It felt right to lead with this song as my first single and as a dedication to her nearly five years later. It’s hopefully a song that will bring people together in our shared experience of loss.

“The chorus lyric ‘There’s something on my mind, it haunts me every night, the perfect summers day, before we lost the light’ is one I’m most proud of and in my mind symbolizes mum being the light of our lives and the darkness once it fades,” he adds. “I liked the joy and beauty of the line on its face value, as it reminds me of youthful summer days on the beach, but also liked the dichotomy it created when put into the context of loss. Ultimately, I felt that it allows her to live forever through song. With that notion in mind, I placed a tiny voice clip of her within the song.”

“Something on My Mind” offers fans a captivating taste of what’s to come from the multi-talented creative’s long-awaited debut album. Palladio has been hard at work crafting his first solo record, which is expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

The English-born musician pivoted his focus to crafting the album following the end of the country music-themed television drama Nashville in 2018. Known for his role as Gunnar Scott on the series, Palladio found himself inspired by the city’s flourishing creative community. Although he’s still keeping a busy schedule with new acting roles, Palladio hopes his debut album showcases his vision as a songwriter and musician.

[RELATED: Watch Charles Esten and Nashville Co-Stars Perform “Down the Road” in Glasgow During Reunion Tour]

Additional details about Palladio’s upcoming LP are likely to be shared in the coming months. In the meantime, fans can keep up with what’s to come in 2024 by visiting his official website.

Listen to “Something on My Mind’ below:

Photo courtesy of the artist/Wilful Publicity