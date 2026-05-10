Saying More With Less: 3 Minimalist Songs From the 1980s

Some songs just know how to do more with less. When you put them on, you can hear every drum beat, every guitar strum. But it doesn’t matter that things are so spare. In fact, it actually strangely enhances the experience.

Videos by American Songwriter

Here below, we wanted to highlight three tracks that do just that—a trio of songs that know how to make an impact by using very little. Indeed, these are three minimalist songs from the 1980s that say more with less.

“Could This Be Magic?” by Van Halen from ‘Women And Children First’ (1980)

When you think of Van Halen, you think of big rock. Songs that could blow the roof off a giant stadium. Songs that could turn a city to rubble. Songs that are turned up to 11, 12, 1,000. But that doesn’t mean the iconic 1980s band stayed in one lane only. Indeed, in 1980, the group released the stripped-down, acoustic-driven blues offering, “Could This Be Magic?” on the LP, Women And Children First. In fact, the song includes the lyrics that the record was named after. That’s how close the band felt to the minimalist recording.

“Ever New” by Beverly Glenn-Copeland from ‘Keyboard Fantasies’ (1986)

Today, electronic music is all over the landscape. It can be lush, it can be minimal. But we guarantee that your favorite producer’s favorite producer is likely Beverly Glenn-Copeland. The artist, who is experiencing a new wave of fame and appreciation in the culture today, released minimalist, computer-made songs and albums decades ago. For a great introduction to the oeuvre, check out BGC’s 1986 LP, Keyboard Fantasies. It will blow your mind with how bare beauty can be.

“No Sleep Till Brooklyn” by Beastie Boys from ‘Licensed To Ill’ (1986)

The Beastie Boys led about a billion lives as a band. While the group has released thoughtful instrumental work, groundbreaking production, and hit singles, the Beasties started their career with very simple rap tracks. Of course, the trio knew how to make them pop with cartoonish vocals. But when you examine the songs themselves, it’s just an 808 drum machine and a few guitar chords. Simple but powerful.

Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage