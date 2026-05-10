3 Rock Ballads From the 1970s That Still Shake the Ground We Stand On

Sometimes songs don’t hit as hard as they did when they were first released. Sometimes nostalgia can bring a newfound appreciation for songs, but their original intent is still lost to time. That’s not the case for the three rock ballads from the 1970s below. These tracks are evergreen. They haven’t wavered an inch since their release, shaking the ground we stand on for decades.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Classic Rock Songs From the 1970s That Were Insanely Ahead of Their Time]

“Imagine” — John Lennon

If any rock ballad from the 1970s has embedded itself into popular culture, it’s John Lennon’s “Imagine.” This culturally aware track has become a universal sign of a brighter future, performed at countless events, protests, and memorials to send a message of hope.

“Imagine all the people / Livin’ life in peace,” have been lyrics that have followed all of us since the 70s. They are just as potent today, reminding us that there are like-minded people across the world who agree with Lennon’s view of the future.

“Somebody To Love” — Queen

Queen’s “Somebody To Love” saw Freddie Mercury at full force. His vocals were never as show-stopping as they were in this legendary track. Even today, they cut right to the core of the listener, reminding us of what a generational talent he was.

This rock ballad might be decades old, but it hasn’t lost any of its punch. No matter how many times we hear Mercury’s high-flying vocals, we will never tire of “Somebody To Love.” When you’re such a singular force, you never go out of style.

“Angie” — The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones’ “Angie” was written in part about Mick Jagger’s breakup with Marianne Faithfull. You can hear the desperation in the frontman’s voice as he sings, “Angie, Angie / When will those clouds all disappear?” But even though this song draws on specific inspirations, it has evolved over the decades into a more universal track.

Anyone going through heartache can listen to this Stones classic and feel moved by it. Even by modern standards, “Angie” is a touching tribute to relationships and how we rebuild them when they go sour. “Angie, I still love you / Remember all those nights we cried? / All the dreams were held so close / Seemed to all go up in smoke,” Jagger sings, touching our hearts the same way he did in the 70s.

(Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images)