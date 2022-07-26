Security Guard Brought to Tears During Kendrick Lamar Performance

A security guard at Kendrick Lamar’s Houston, Texas show was brought to tears by the rapper’s set.

In footage that was recently released to Tik Tok, the guard can be seen wiping his eyes as Lamar performs his DAMN. track, “Love.” He later joins in, rapping along to the lyric, I’m like an exit away. The attendee that captured the touching moment posted it to the platform with the caption, “Mans shoulda just bought a ticket.”

The security guard, named Devyn Sanford, commented on the video saying, “That’s me in the post y’all… this song means EVERYTHING to me and I was feeling everybody around me emotions… definitely love getting paid to do this.” Find the video below.

Lamar kicked off his Big Steppers world tour last week in Oklahoma. The tour setlist sees him play through his most recent album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. Songs that got their live debut in the opening night show include, “Father Time,” “Auntie Diaries” and “Die Hard.”

Lamar also recently headlined Glastonbury Festival, delivering a powerful set that saw him play a suite of Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers cuts like “United In Grief,” “Count Me Out,” “N95,” and “Savior.” Along with the new offerings, he played a handful of old fan favorites.

(Photo by Santiago Bluguermann/Getty Images)