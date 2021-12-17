Selena Gomez Comically Introduces Co-Stars Steve Martin & Martin Short to Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion Music

Selena Gomez is no stranger to the spotlight, but she has been absent from the series TV format since the close of the widely popular Disney show Wizards of Waverly Place in 2012. Until this year.

Starring alongside acclaimed comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short, Gomez plays fictional character Mabel Mora in the mystery/comedy series Only Murders in the Building. The show first premiered on August 31, 2021, and as Gomez told the Los Angeles Times, the atmosphere on set is quite harmonious.

“We’re a very musical set. We’ll sing all these beautiful songs. There’s lots of ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ and Broadway. Billie Holiday, Joni Mitchell,” Gomez began.

The chemistry between Gomez and the two septuagenarians is clearly jovial and musically inclined. The comedians and the pop singer also take turns introducing the other party to different cultural phenomenons.

“But sometimes you’re on set for hours and hours,” Gomez continued, “and I had the idea one day of putting ‘WAP’ on in the background to see if they’d notice. It was just hysterical. Their reaction was like, ‘Wait. Wait, wait, wait.’ I even showed them live performances, and they were floored. Like, ‘People can do this nowadays?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, they can.’ So the real answer to [your question] is that [playing ‘WAP’] came from… boredom.”

Safe to say, you learn something new every day.

