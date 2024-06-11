Selena Gomez Tabbed the Odds on Favorite To Replace Katy Perry on ‘American Idol’

So far, there isn’t much Selena Gomez can’t do. She has dabbled in music, acting, reality TV, and running her own beauty company. However, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer has hinted she’s ready to leave the recording studio behind. Abandoning her career as a pop star could free up some of Gomez’s time for other projects. And recently, a betting industry expert tabbed Selena Gomez as a likely replacement for Katy Perry on American Idol.

How Would Selena Gomez Fare on ‘American Idol?’

The search for judge Katy Perry’s replacement has been underway since the “Part of Me” singer announced her departure earlier this year. Perry wrapped up her seventh season with American Idol at the same time viewers crowned Abi Carter the season 22 winner.

Speculation has run rampant online, with everyone from Adele to Jon Bon Jovi being floated as possible new additions. In an article published Tuesday (June 11), TV Insider spoke with a betting industry expert at USBets. After calculating the odds of 10 potential Idol judges, the expert declared Selena Gomez the most likely replacement.

“Selena Gomez is not only a great actress, [a] successful producer, and a businesswoman, she has also been one of the most prominent hit makers of the last decade, garnering billions of streams and solidifying her place in the music industry,” the spokesperson said.

Gomez’s industry knowledge isn’t the only thing that would make her a “buzzy addition” to the show’s judging panel. She also doesn’t shy away from vulnerability—a quality that, the expert said, “made Katy Perry one of the most beloved judges in the contest’s history.”

However, the Golden Globe nominee’s schedule could preclude her from joining Idol. She recently began filming Season 4 of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building. Additionally, the 31-year-old native Texan has landed the role of singer Linda Ronstadt in an upcoming biopic.

Selena Gomez shares photo reading Linda Ronstadt's memoir amid rumors that she’ll play her in a biopic. pic.twitter.com/6wnxh6mm1g — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 10, 2024

So Who Will Replace Katy Perry?

If not Selena Gomez, then who? That remains the million-dollar question for now. If judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie know who is joining them for season 23, they aren’t telling. Bryan did recently endorse Meghan Trainor, but added, “I’ll support her or whoever all the people at ABC decide to go with.”

Many viewers have expressed a desire to see the show’s first-ever winner, Kelly Clarkson, take the reins. However, Clarkson herself recently shut down that conversation.

Featured image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images