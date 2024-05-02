Linda Perry, Tribute to Genesis P-Orridge Highlight 2024 Tribeca Festival Music Lounge

Singer, songwriter, and producer Linda Perry is one of the special guest performers at the third annual Music Lounge at Baby’s All Right in Brooklyn, New York, June 6-9. The four-date event is linked to a selection of films screening at the 2024 Tribeca Festival, June 6-15.



Perry will be joined by singer and songwriter Stella Rose, daughter of Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan, for a performance around the premiere of her Mercury Films documentary Linda Perry: Let It Die Here.



The Music Lounge will also feature an intimate set by the Irish rap trio, Kneecap, celebrating the premiere of their self-titled film chronicling the group’s “post-Troubles Belfast when the rap trio erupted as a defiant champion of the Irish language and potent symbol of Ireland’s disenfranchised youth,” according to a descriptor.

British electronic artist Darren Cunningham, who goes by the moniker Actress, will kick off the four-day event with New York City multi-instrumentalist and Onyx Collective founder Isaiah Barr, who will present his audiovisual project THE RED ZONE.

The final day of Music Lounge closes with a special tribute to the late experimental artist and poet Genesis P-Orridge with a performance by his former band Psychic TV. The band was co-founded by P-Orridge and Scottish musician Alex Fergusson in 1981 after the split of P-Orridge’s group Throbbing Gristle. Psychic TV will perform following the premiere of the David Charles Rodrigues-directed P-Orridge documentary S/He Is Still Her/e – The Official Genesis P-Orridge Doc, along with special guests Bauhaus and Love and Rockets co-founder David J, CHRISTEENE, Shilpa Ray, Cynthia Sley (Bush Tetras), Time Wharp, John Jackson, and a PTV-acid-house set by Paul McCartney DJ Chris Holmes.

“This year’s music films showcase a wide variety of artists and genres, and we sought to bring diversity to our Music Lounge through unique events,” said Vincent Cassous, Tribeca curator of music programming, in a statement. “There is something for every music fan on our lineup, from pop to experimental.”

Along with the films connected to the Music Lounge showcase, are a collection of music films premiering at Tribeca Festival in 2024, including Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story with Liza Minnelli; Satisfied about Renée Elise Goldsberry; Avicii – I’m Tim, chronicling the life of the late Swedish producer Tim “Avicii” Bergling, and starring Nile Rodgers, Chris Martin, David Guetta, Arash “Ash” Pournouri, and Aloe Blacc; Desire: The Carl Craig Story; and the world premiere of the Parmount+ Melissa Etheridge docuseries Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken.

The Storytellers Series at Tribeca will also feature Michael Stipe and Jon Batiste in conversation

celebrating Nat King Cole, along with retrospectives on the 40th anniversary of Beat Street, featuring an introduction by Nas, and the remastered premiere of the 2003 animated film Interstella 5555: The 5tory Of The 5ecret 5tar 5ystem, based on Daft Punk’s 2001 album Discovery.

