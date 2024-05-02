Steve Perry Has Recorded a Deep Cut Journey Cover with the Sons of Toto and Genesis Members

Journey fans soon will get the chance to hear an updated version of one of the band’s deep cuts sung by none other than Steve Perry himself! The ex-Journey frontman has revealed that he’s recorded a new rendition of his old group’s 1986 song “It Could Have Been You” with the new group The Effect.

Videos by American Songwriter

The track will be released as a digital single on Tuesday, May 7, and can be pre-saved now. The Effect is band that features guitarist Trevor Lukather, son of Toto’s Steve Lukather, as well as Phil Collins’ son Nic on drums, Toto keyboardist Steve Maggiora, and vocalist Emmett Stang.

[RELATED: The Effect Featuring Sons of Phil Collins and Toto’s Steve Lukather Come Closer to Releasing Debut Album]

Perry explained in a social media post how the collaboration came to be.

“In 1986 the Journey Raised on Radio record was released and in it was a song I’ve always felt was a diamond in the rough,” he noted. “I’ve known Trevor Lukather since he was 9 years old and he is a very gifted musician. One day we were talking about his new band, The Effect… He surprisingly mentioned ‘It Could Have Been You’ is one of his favorite tracks from that record, I told him I felt the same.”

Perry continued, “I then said, why don’t you record it? He asked if I would sing on it if they did, I said… ‘Of course my most precious!’ I must say, singing on their powerful track brought out a vocal experience in me from years ago!”

[RELATED: Former Journey Singer Steve Perry Shocked by Recent “Don’t Stop Believin” Milestone]

The legendary singer then noted that the “very powerful reimagined version” of “It Could Have Been You” will be available on May 7 via “all [socials] and streaming.”

Trevor Lukather Also Posted About the Collaboration

Trevor Lukather also told the story about how his band came to work with Perry on the track in his own social media post.

“Steve and I go way back. Other than my Pop, SP has been a mentor to me,” Trevor wrote. “When he heard The Effect, he called me and expressed how much he really loved what we were doing. It meant the world. On that same call, I started raving about a deep cut Journey tune ‘It Could Have Been You.’”

Lukather then explained that he asked Perry if he would sing on a version of the song if The Effect recorded it, “and he said yes.” The guitarist said the band then hit the studio to record the track with Stang laying down a lead vocal to “present to [Perry] our vision of what we had in mind.”

Lukather said he was thrilled at Perry’s enthusiastic reaction to hearing the playback of the track.

“His excitement that we could resurrect an overlooked Journey song with new life obviously connected to the pipes because Steve came in the next day and shook the house with his vocal performance,” he shared. “I think our neighbors thought it was the Northridge earthquake all over again.”

Lukather added, “The power of Steve’s vocals is on another level. One of a kind. That’s why he’s the GOAT.”

He concluded his note by thanking Perry “for not only for the honor, but for your belief in us and what we do. That is never taken for granted!”

Incidentally, Lukather also has a familial connection to Journey—he’s married to Jonathan Cain’s daughter Madison.

More About The Effect

The Effect has already released a few singles, and are in the process of preparing its debut album. The band will be opening a series of U.S. concerts for Billy Idol in May, and also will be supporting Toto for a run of European shows in June and July.

Tickets for The Effect’s concerts are available now via various outlets, including StubHub.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.