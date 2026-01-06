Congratulations to all our Session One 2026 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “Heaven Ain’t The First Place”

By: Chris Nelson

Verse 1

We were raised on dirt roads and reckless intentions,

Chasin’ taillights, prayers, and backroad confessions,

You could outdrink the devil, outrun the law,

And I still hear you callin’ with that Southern drawl,

Pre-Chorus

You left this world but never left my side,

I still hear your laugh in the dark of the night—

Chorus

Heaven ain’t the first place I’ll see you again,

You’re the reason I still raise my glass now and then,

You’re the story I tell when the long nights get long,

You’re the prayer I still whisper when the night feels wrong,

And I still talk to you like you might walk in—

No, heaven ain’t the first place I’ll see you again.

Verse 2

They say time heals, but the clocks been blind,

I still call your name when the tears cross that line,

You raised hell like it was second nature,

And I’d give my last breath just to raise it again later.

Pre-Chorus

You left this world but never left my side,

I still hear your boots in the quiet sometimes—

Chorus

Heaven ain’t the first place I’ll see you again,

You’re the reason I still raise my glass now and then,

You’re the story I tell when the long nights get long,

You’re the prayer I still whisper when the night feels wrong,

And I still talk to you like you might walk in—

No, heaven ain’t the first place I’ll see you again.

Bridge

I still ask you what to do when the road turns rough,

And I swear I hear you—it’s faint, but enough,

If heaven’s watchin’, I hope you see—

You’re still raisin’ hell right here through me.

Final Chorus

Heaven ain’t the first place I’ll see you again,

You’re in every fight I win and each loss I defend,

You’re the reason I’m standin’ when I’m broken again,

The voice in my head when I’m at my end,

And I still talk to you like you just walked in—

Yeah, heaven ain’t the first place I’ll see you again.

2nd Place – “Threadbare”

By: Brian Spahr

VERSE 1

After way too many winters

My wool is wearing thin

I’m patched up, frayed, dysfunctional

Barely keep the cold from coming in

But do you see the quiet pull?

The tension tugging at my seams?

Do all my threads bear witness that,

My life is in its final scene

VERSE 2

I wrapped you up in comfort

We weathered wind and change

I shielded you in every storm

I softened all your bitter days.

My pockets hold your calloused hands

They’re full of grief and memories

I held on to you with every thread,

Now you’re the one who’s holding me

CHORUS

We’ve shared the warmth of love so long,

That’s why I sing my threadbare song.

Though I will fade, I’ll stay with you,

Until my seams unravel too

VERSE 3

I hold you in my weakened arms,

Your laughter in my threads

We dance with one last autumn breeze

There’s no more words left to be said

Each scuff and tear, a badge of love,

Each fray, a mark of battles won.

As my fabric turns to dust,

I mourn the days I’ll miss to come.

CHORUS

We’ve shared the warmth of love so long,

That’s why I sing my threadbare song.

Though I will fade, I’ll stay with you,

Until my seams unravel too

Until my living days are through

OUTRO

So fold me up when I am gone,

Let every stitch still sing our song.

For in your warmth, my purpose stays—

a legacy of love, remains.

3rd Place – “Only Nineteen”

By: Dennis Gilkey

(V1)

Layin’ in the trenches, firin’ at the dark,

Bullets cutting back … I pray they don’t find their mark.

My life flashes by, what would Momma say,

If I don’t make it home and I die here today?

(PC)

My hands are shakin’, my heart’s runnin’ wild,

Hell, I’m just a kid … I’m somebody’s child.

(C)

Thought I’d be in college, chasin’ my dream,

Not in the blood and dirt of this ravine.

Caught between the silence and the death that I’ve seen,

Wonderin’ how I got here … I’m only nineteen.

(V2)

I watched a soldier beside me gasp his last breath,

I cursed the sky, I cursed the death.

I’m a boy whose life had a plan,

Now I’m just a ghost stuck in this foreign land.

(PC)

My eyes have seen things that can’t be unseen,

Old man’s nightmares in a boy’s dreams.

(C)

Thought I’d be in college, chasin’ my dream,

Not in the blood and dirt of this ravine.

Caught between the silence and the death that I’ve seen,

Wonderin’ how I got here … I’m only nineteen.

(B)

My friends back home … will they remember me?

This ain’t what they showed in the movies on TV.

Ain’t no glory here … just dust and screams,

And nights too long for a boy with dreams.

(FC)

Thought I’d be in college, chasin’ my dream,

Not in the blood and dirt of this ravine.

Caught between the silence and the death that I’ve seen,

Wonderin’ how I got here … I’m only nineteen.

(O – Soft, spoken)

Yeah… if this is my last breath, don’t forget me,

A nineteen-year-old boy who died for the free.

4th Place – “Red, Yellow and You”

By: Josh Parolin

First cold snap, sky turned clear

Leaves turned quick, you disappeared

One last look, then you drove away

Didn’t say much, that said everything

I stood there, hands in my coat

Tryin’ to hold on, knowin’ you won’t

Red, yellow, and you

Like the leaves when the summer’s through

You changed fast, and I fell too

Didn’t even fight that cold wind blowin’

You were gone before I saw it comin’

Red, yellow, and you

Your jacket’s still hangin’ in my backseat

Smells like smoke and that fall creek

I drive past the spot where you said goodbye

Leaves were fallin’, so was I

Thought I’d bounce back like I used to do

But the cold rolled in and so did the truth

Red, yellow, and you

Like the leaves when the summer’s through

You changed fast, and I fell too

Didn’t even fight that cold wind blowin’

You were gone before I saw it comin’

Red, yellow, and you

Every fall brings it back again

Same cold wind, same where and when

Red, yellow, and you

Like the leaves when the summer’s through

I’ve moved on, but I still miss you

Some things fade and some keep showin’

You still show up when the cold sets in, and

Some nights still feel

Like red, yellow, and you

Honorable Mentions:

“Beyond I Love You”

By Karen A. Dahlman

“Grace in the Mess”

By Gene Loveland

“How Far I Go”

By Chris Nelson

“I Missed You Last Night”

By Scotty Burch

“I’ll Trust in the Waiting”

By Krystal Adcock

“Letters I Have Never Send”

By Karl Schirmer

“LEXIE LEAVES”

By Julia Mathison

“Miss Missouri”

By Josh Howerton, AJ Mather and Josiah Schools

“Riding Shotgun”

By Matthew Lavan

“The Beauty in Letting Go”

By Rick LaMarche

“Wild One”

By Jennifer Katusha