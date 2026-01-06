A Q&A with Session One 2026 Lyric Contest Winner Chris Nelson

“Heaven Ain’t The First Place“

Written by Chris Nelson

Interview by American Songwriter

Chris Nelson scored 1st place in the Session One 2026 American Songwriter Lyric Contest for his song “Heaven Ain’t The First Place.” American Songwriter caught up with him to get the scoop on the inspiration behind his lyrics and other musings.

What made you decide to enter the American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest?

I’ve always believed that a great song should stand on its own, even stripped down to nothing but words on a page. The American Songwriter Lyric Contest has always been the purest place to test that belief. It isn’t about production, trends or who has the loudest guitar—it’s about whether the story, the emotion, and the honesty actually land with the audience.

“Heaven Ain’t the First Place” came from a very real place for me as it is about a best friend I lost in my senior year of high school. I wanted to see if the lyrics could connect with people who didn’t know me, my voice, or my story. Entering the contest was really about putting the writing itself in the spotlight and letting it speak for itself. When a song can hold its own that way, you know you’ve written something special.

How did you feel when you learned you won?

When I found out I’d won, it honestly stopped me in my tracks. This song isn’t just another writing for me—it’s tied to someone I loved and lost, and that kind of emotion never really leaves you. Hearing that something so personal resonated with people who didn’t know the backstory was incredibly overwhelming in the best way.

It felt like a quiet kind of validation—not just as a songwriter, but as someone who poured real grief, love, and memory into a few verses and a chorus. Winning didn’t feel like a trophy moment as much as it felt like my friend’s story was heard and honored. That meant everything to me.

What inspired your submission? Why did you want to write it?

This song was inspired by the loss of a close friend during my senior year of high school—someone who shaped who I was in ways I didn’t fully understand until he was gone. The lyrics came from that strange space where grief never really leaves you, it just changes form. I wanted to capture how someone can still feel present long after they’re gone—how their voice, their influence, and their spirit show up in everyday moments you don’t expect.

“Heaven Ain’t the First Place” came from realizing that I still talk to him, still hear his boot walk in, still feel his presence in the quiet spaces. The song isn’t just about loss; it’s about how love outlives it. Writing it was a way to honor that bond and to say the things I never got the chance to say. It’s deeply personal, but I think that’s why it resonates—because everyone has someone they still carry with them, even after they’re gone.

What’s the story behind “Heaven Ain’t The First Place”?

“Heaven Ain’t the First Place” came from realizing that some people never really leave you, even after they’re gone. The song was born out of those quiet moments—when you catch yourself talking to someone who isn’t there anymore, or feeling their influence in the choices you make.

It’s not a song about loss as much as it is about connection. I wanted to capture that feeling of carrying someone with you through life—the way their presence still shows up in your habits, your memories, and your strength. Writing it helped me make sense of that, and it turned into a way of honoring someone who still plays a role in who I am today.

Have you written music for this lyric? If so, how would you describe it?

Yes—“Heaven Ain’t The First Place” is fully written and recorded, and it’s scheduled for release across all streaming platforms on January 30, 2026. Musically, I wanted the song to feel as honest and unguarded as the story behind it. It’s built around a warm, stripped-back country arrangement—acoustic guitar at the center, with steel, piano, and subtle country rock elements coming in gradually to support the emotion rather than overpower it.

The melody leans into a reflective, almost conversational delivery, letting the lyrics breathe. As the song builds, the instrumentation opens up just enough to mirror the weight of the story without losing its intimacy. It’s not meant to be flashy or overproduced—it’s meant to feel like you’re sitting in the room with the person singing it, hearing something they’ve carried with them for a long time.

The goal was to let the music serve the story, not distract from it. Every note, every pause, was written to support the idea that some people never really leave us—they just live on in the songs we write and the memories we carry.

How long have you been writing lyrics?

I’ve been writing lyrics since high school, but for a long time it was something I did quietly, just for myself. When I was 17, I made the decision to pursue a military career instead of music, and songwriting became more of a private outlet than a public pursuit. It was always there in the background, even as life took me in a very different direction.

In the last few years, I finally made the decision to take songwriting seriously and give it the focus it deserved. I began treating it not just as a creative release, but as a craft—something I wanted to grow in and share with others. That commitment led to my first official cut with a country artist in November 2025, which was a huge milestone and a reminder that it’s never too late to follow what’s been calling you all along.With “Heaven Ain’t The First Place,” I’d especially love to see the song find a home with an artist who has truly experienced loss—someone who can bring their own lived emotion to it and let the story resonate in a deeply honest way.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline:

What keeps you motivated as a songwriter?





What keeps me motivated is the idea that a song can meet someone exactly where they are. I’ve seen how a few honest lines can say what people don’t know how to put into words themselves, and that’s powerful to me. Writing gives meaning to things that are hard to carry alone—grief, hope, regret, love, gratitude—and turning those emotions into something shared is what keeps me coming back to it.

I’m also driven by the belief that there’s always another story worth telling, another perspective worth exploring. Every time I sit down to write, I’m chasing that moment when a lyric feels true enough to matter, not just to me but to someone else listening. That pursuit—of honesty, connection, and growth—is what keeps me writing.

Who are your all-time favorite songwriters, and why?

Some of my biggest influences come from writers who know how to say a lot with just a few honest lines. Don Schlitz has always been at the top of that list. His ability to tell a complete, emotionally powerful story with clarity and restraint—songs like “The Gambler” or “The Chair”—is something I’ve always admired and tried to learn from.

On the more modern side, I’m really inspired by writers like Chris Stapleton, Shane McAnally, and Ashley Gorley. They’ve found a way to blend traditional storytelling with a contemporary edge, keeping country music rooted while still pushing it forward. That balance—honoring where the genre came from while speaking honestly to where we are now—is what I strive for in my own writing.

What’s next for you?

Right now, I’m working on a new batch of country songs that really lean into storytelling—the kind of songs that feel lived-in and honest. I believe they’re the kind of songs that connect deeply with country fans, and I’m excited about where they’re heading. I’m at a point where I just need the right artist to step into them and bring them to life vocally..

That’s always been the goal for me: writing songs that feel authentic and finding the right voice to tell those stories the way they deserve to be told.

What would you tell other songwriters who are considering entering the Lyric Contest?

I’d tell them to go for it—and to lead with honesty. Don’t try to write what you think will win or what you think people want to hear. Write the song that means something to you. The contest gives your words a real chance to be heard on their own, without production or hype getting in the way, and that’s a rare opportunity.

If your lyric comes from a genuine place, people will feel it. Even if you don’t win, the process of putting your work out there, being vulnerable, and letting your story be heard is worth it. You never know which song might open a door or connect with someone in a way you didn’t expect.

Since 1984, American Songwriter’s Lyric Contest has helped aspiring songwriters get noticed and have fun. Enter the 2026 Lyric Contest today before the deadline: