Jelly Roll Says Being From Nashville “Hurt” His Career Early On

Getting his nickname from his mother, Jelly Roll watched as the name went from an inside joke to a global brand. Much like Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll looked to expand his stardom far past country music. While never losing his love for music, he also dabbled in the world of professional wrestling. And his wife, Bunnie Xo, became a social media star. The true definition of a power couple, Jelly Roll never forgot his past and the hurdles he overcame. And speaking on his early fame, the singer claimed that being from Nashville hindered his career.

With Nashville the heart of country music, one might believe that being from the city would give an artist an advantage. But apparently, that wasn’t the case. Speaking with Taste of Country Nights, Jelly Roll said, “You know what, I think it hurt me for the longest time.” And the reason – every person trying to break into country music ends up in Nashville.

According to Jelly Roll, Nashville was practically overrun with aspiring songwriters, singers, and groups. Although loving the idea of people chasing their dreams, the singer struggled to be heard. But eventually, his talent and personality broke through. And now, he not only has a thriving career and loving marriage, but he has also been granted a full pardon.

Why Jelly Roll’s Stardom Came At The Perfect Time

While Jelly Roll needed time to break into country music, he insisted that stardom came at the perfect time. “I think right now, it couldn’t have been better timing for me to be here.”

The reason wasn’t because of record labels, hit songs, or even career opportunities. Jelly Roll saw it as the perfect time because it was the era of Tennesseans. “You got the explosion of Ernest, Conner Smith, Chris Young, Morgan Wallen, Dustin Lynch is from Tullahoma, you get all these guys who are turning into big songwriters and big artists that are all big Tennessee boys, it definitely didn’t hurt to be a part of that.”

Speaking of eras, Jelly Roll offered his thoughts on the somewhat new era of country music. “Country is in eras, and I think they were in need of some country that wasn’t, you know, truck driven or huntin’ driven,” the singer reflects. Nothing against those two things, those are my favorite songs and I enjoy both, but they thought ‘Okay, we are gonna get something a little left of center from Jelly.’”

In the end, what once felt like a setback became the very thing that shaped him, as Jelly Roll found his place when it mattered most.

(Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)