American Songwriter Judges Offer Insights Into Judging the 2026 Session Two Lyric Contest Winners

Session Two 2026 Lyric Contest

Meet the Judges

1st Place – “Angeline”

By: Dean Batstone

Caitlyn Smith: I loved Angeline… the imagery of the verses and how simple the chorus is – it feels real and cool and singable! It feels like a song I can hear my favorite artists sing.

Danielle Bradbery: I’m drawn to the cinematic imagery and the way the lyric builds a full world around the story. The chorus feel sincere and triumphant, capturing the feeling of finally having the love you’ve been hoping for.

Jillian Jacqueline: Love the way the lyrics immediately set the scene and pull you to an emotional place. Doesn’t feel too “written” and has the cadence of a classic song.

Kassi Ashton: Songs titled after a woman always work. I thought the verbiage was interesting without being too overdone. I like the simplicity of the chorus.

Katie Pruitt: “Angeline” has beautiful lyrics with descriptive imagery & tells a story of someone in love who fully appreciates the extent of what they have. The sentiment that this person feels lucky be with Angeline especially comes across when the first chorus hits “all the boys on the boulevard wish they could be me, I’m the one holding Angeline” The way the chorus subtly changes over the course of the song yet keeps the sentiment is smart & tactful- very well written & it makes me excited to hear the melody.

Parker Welling: I really like how visual this song is. The structure of the lyric makes it easy to imagine how it would fit in a melody.

Baylee Littrell: This song has potential. Love the ghost of the hypothetical life with a long lost love. That’s an emotion we have all felt before.

2nd Place – “The Keys I Never Turned”

By: Pierre Ruaz

Caitlyn Smith: I love how the chorus reads in “the keys I never turned” and can hear someone like Ruston Kelly singing it. The song feels real & believable and the imagery in the verses is great.

Lily Rose: When it comes to breakup songs, metaphors have always been a cool way to convey the hurt and missing pieces, but I love seeing new ways a writer can illustrate the pain they are feeling. I thought this was a really well thought out chorus and would love to hear the melody after falling in love with the lyric!

Parker Welling: I love the title for this emotional concept. This is executed really well. It’s honest and detailed but still universal. I love when a lyric is poetic without sounding like it’s trying too hard. The structure is fantastic. I love the detailed verses and the zoomed out chorus—it communicates the emotion and the concept really well. Great work!

Baylee Littrell: This song’s story and the metaphor within the lyrics is clever and refreshing. I love the songs story and its lack of predictability. That alone makes the lyrics very special.

3rd Place – “Garbage and Gold“

By: Brian Spahr

Harper Grace: This. is. flipping. beautiful. simple but intricate- its so detailed and filled with the heartache and pain and yet simplicity all at the same time. I love this so much.

Kassi Ashton: The verses are very refreshing because they’re creative, specific, but also universal. I love that the chorus is two lines that hit hard in more ways than one. It’s a universal feeling.

4th Place – “Purple Hearts and Silver Stars”

By: William Reed

Danielle Bradbery: The lyrics deliver a powerful tribute to military sacrifice and the lasting impact it has on families. The personal perspective and specific details make the loss feel intimate and real, while the chorus honors both the bravery and the emotional cost in a meaningful way. Plus military holds a special place in my heart.

Tiera Kennedy: The way this song holds grief and gratitude in the same breath is something I deeply connect with. The framing of the push and pull of feeling both emotions is so honest.

