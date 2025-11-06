Congratulations to all our Session Six 2025 Lyric Contest winners. Read the winning lyrics for first through fourth place, below.

1st Place – “Why Old Men Cry”

By: Joe Black

“The faded photo’s a reminder

Of their wedding day

Her veil cascades behind her

As she tosses her bouquet

Memories are fleeting

Like aimless butterflies

Hearts aren’t just for beating

That’s why old men cry

Each tear’s a gentle elegy

A visit from the past

Changing rhythm, tone and melody

As it fills the crystal glass

Tap a note into the evening

‘Til it fades and says goodbye

Like old friends slowly leaving

That’s why old men cry

Oh the power and the beauty!

Faded scars worn down by toil

The remembered calls to duty

The stench of midnight oil

The anthems that he chanted

Till his throat was raw and dry

His wine’s long been decanted

That’s why old men cry

And the promise of tomorrow

Lost the joy that it once brought

No time left to steal or borrow

Just the ticking of the clock

Posting sticky notes on treasure

So kin can come on by

And pick through at their leisure

That’s why old men cry

And the seedlings that he planted

Are now wild and overgrown

His children, firmly landed

All have gardens of their own

The meager harvests he once gleaned

Have increased and multiplied

More than he ever dreamed

That’s why old men cry

BRIDGE:

Tears of sorrow, tears of hope

Tears of shelter and of caution

Tears of learning how to cope

With the fear and sheer exhaustion

Tears of joy that feel like cleansing

Tears that come from truth

Tears that are never ending

And tears of wasted youth

You can’t stop them if you try

That’s why old men cry”

2nd Place – “For Jesus”

By: Avrim Max Topel and Mason Douglass

She was born for Sunday morning, while I lived for Saturday night

She was led by the good Book and I couldn’t leave a good time

She begged me and pleaded to be who she needed

But naive and stubborn don’t change

And while she was prayin’ that I was worth savin’

Somebody else showed her The Way

CHORUS

She left me for Jesus

Cuz I was no saint

It tore me to pieces, she found who she needed

Now He’s here to stay,

The last thing I heard was her quotin’ The Word

Just like in church, goin’ chapter for verse

No, I still can’t believe it

She left me for Jesus

She ain’t done nothing wrong, she simply moved on to something greater

While I couldn’t escape all my mistakes, the dive bars, and my bad behavior

Yeah, I shoulda listened instead of just wishin’

Pretending that I was her Savior

CHORUS

Now I can see she was right from here in this pew

I saw the light, what a glorious view…what else could I do cuz

CHORUS

She left me for Jesus

Cuz I was no saint

It tore me to pieces, but I found who I needed

Now He’s here to stay,

The last thing I heard was her quotin’ The Word

Just like in church, goin’ chapter for verse

Now I’m a believer

She left me for Jesus

I’m a believer

She left me for Jesus

3rd Place – “Your Memory Drinks For Free”

By: Dennis Gilkey

-V 1-

I swore I’d leave this town,

See your ghost in the rearview,

But the jukebox hits that chord

And I’m right back next to you.

-V 2-

Every shadow on the wall

Holds your silhouette in view,

And every burn I swallow down

Tastes like nights I lost with you.

-C-

I’m payin’ for the whiskey,

Payin’ for the pain,

Bartender keeps pourin’ but it all tastes the same.

Every glass I’m buyin’

Brings you back to me,

Guess in this old barroom,

Your memory drinks for free.

-V 3-

The neon hum’s still buzzin’,

But your smile steals the show,

I’m stuck between the then and now,

In a place I can’t let go.

-V 4-

I reach for one last lifeline,

But it’s just your photograph,

And in this worn-out corner,

You’re the one I gotta move past.

-C-

I’m payin’ for the whiskey,

Payin’ for the pain,

Bartender keeps pourin’ but it all tastes the same.

Every glass I’m buyin’

Brings you back to me,

Guess in this old barroom,

Your memory drinks for free.

-B- (melody change)

Now I’m drowning in the quiet

Where your laughter used to stay,

And Every lie I told myself

Can’t make the hurt go away,

-O- (slow/talk)

So I raise this glass to nothin’,

To the ghost that won’t leave me,

No matter how much I’m spendin’,

Your memory drinks for free.

4th Place – “How Forever Sounds”

By: Chris Nelson



Verse 1

Your daddy’s handshake on the courthouse lawn,

Your mama cryin’ when we drove off,

We didn’t have much but we swore somehow,

We’d build a life outta here and now.

Pre-Chorus

Through broke-down trucks and sleepless nights,

One thing’s been steady this whole damn ride—

Chorus

Every “I love you” whispered in the dark,

Every scar we stitched on each other’s hearts,

From the kitchen floor to the edge of this town—

That’s how forever sounds.

Through the highs, the lows, the lost and found,

Baby, your love’s how forever sounds.

Verse 2

Cheap-rent dreams in a shotgun house,

Hand-me-down rings we still wear proud,

We built a kingdom on borrowed ground,

Brick by brick and vow by vow.

Pre-Chorus

Storms may shake what we’re livin’ in,

But they can’t touch where forever begins—

Chorus

Every “I love you” whispered in the dark,

Every scar we stitched on each other’s hearts,

From the kitchen floor to the edge of this town—

That’s how forever sounds.

Through the highs, the lows, the lost and found,

Baby, your love’s how forever sounds.

Bridge

One day when the silence takes my name,

You’ll still hear me in the falling rain.

Final Chorus

Every “I love you” that you still believe,

Every road we’ve walked led you here to me,

And if the lights go out, I’ll still be around—

That’s how forever sounds.

Through the highs, the lows, the lost and found,

Baby, your love’s how forever sounds.

Honorable Mentions:

“Good Time Comin”

By Willie Stone

“Her Heart Feels Everything”

By Chris Genzardi

“I Held You in the Quiet”

By Lucy Chapin

“Last Call Cowboy”

By Daiton Vike

“Milwaukee Talk Me”

By Collin Olson

“Nashville Broke”

By Bill O’Hanlon

“Run Silent, Run Deep”

By Andrew Dingley

“Shoulda Stuck with the Horse”

By Debby Dever and Pat Porter

“Speak of the Devil”

By Mark Burgess

“Sweet Cicely”

By Andrew Yerkes

“You Still Matter”

By Barbie Egnor