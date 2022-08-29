SEVENTEEN Becomes the First K-Pop Artist to Win PUSH Performance of the Year at VMAs

SEVENTEEN became the first K-Pop artist to win the PUSH Performance Of The Year at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday (August 28).

The group took home its first moon person for their performance of “Rock With You,” which was featured in the December 2021 Global PUSH Artist campaign.

The award show, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was highlighted by a number of big names in attendance, including Lizzo and Taylor Swift.

Upon accepting the historic award, SEVENTEEN offered, “It was a huge honor to be featured as the first K-pop artist for MTV PUSH, and even a greater one to receive the MTV PUSH Performance of the Year award. We’re on tour right now so we can’t be there in person. We hope you all have the greatest night ever.”

The VMAs shared the news on Twitter, writing, “SO PROUD OF YOU, @pledis_17!! Congratulations on your PUSH Performance of the Year #VMA win!”

SO PROUD OF YOU, @pledis_17!! Congratulations on your PUSH Performance of the Year #VMA win! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/GdPlrElAcM — Video Music Awards (@vmas) August 29, 2022

Following two sold-out shows in Seoul that marked the largest show in the city with an audience since the onset of the pandemic, SEVENTEEN is currently touring North America for SEVENTEEN WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN].

After big shows in Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, Los Angeles, Houston, Fort Worth, Chicago, and Washington, D.C., the K-pop supergroup will bring their performance to Atlanta, Belmont Park, Toronto, and Newark next.

Shows in Asia are set to follow through the year.

SEVENTEEN was also nominated for Best New Artist and Best K-Pop.

In other VMA awards, Taylor Swift announced that her next album will be released on October 21. She also won Video Of The Year at the show.

Harry Styles took home Album of the Year.

Photo courtesy: PLEDIS Entertainment