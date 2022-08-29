Taylor Swift Announces New Album Release Date During MTV Video Music Awards

Taylor Swift has some news to share.

And she shared it at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night (August 28).

It’s our guess that this will make a lot of people happy. And it should get many running to their computers to pre-order and prepare for the fall.

That’s right, Swift announced that she will be releasing her newest record in October. And she did so while accepting the Video Of The Year award at the VMAs over the weekend.

The release date for her next album will officially be October 21.

Said Swift at the beginning of her acceptance speech, “I’m so honored to have been recognized alongside such amazing artists and directors in this category. I just want to say I’m so heartened by the fact that for the first time in VMA history that four of the directors nominated in the Video Of The Year category are women.”

She added, “You guys, I’m just so proud of what we made and I know with every second of this moment, we wouldn’t have been able to make this short film if it wasn’t for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t be able to re-record my albums if it weren’t for you… You emboldened me to do that. I had sort of made up my mind that it might be a fun moment to tell you … my brand new album comes out October 21st. And I will tell you more at midnight.”

Indeed, right at midnight, Swift shared the news officially on social media, writing, “Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight. Pre-order now: https://taylor.lnk.to/taylorswiftmidnights“

Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight.



Pre-order now: https://t.co/jjqUNkphuG pic.twitter.com/Fh96zK8vro — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) August 29, 2022

Swift won her VMA award for her re-recorded 10-minute version of the video for “All Too Well.”

The achievement marks yet another: Swift is now the first person to have won Video Of The Year three times. She’s previously won in 2015 for “Bad Blood” and in 2019 for “You Need To Calm Down.”

Earlier in the night on Sunday, Swift also won the hardware for Best Longform Video.

Swift last released albums in 2020 with folklore and evermore.

Check out a video clip of Swift winning her award, dressed to the nines and wearing striking red lipstick, speaking to a rapt audience at the annual MTV award show.

🚨 | Taylor Swift announces a new album, out October 21st. pic.twitter.com/MjaoHEZI3I — Taylor Swift Museum (@theswiftmuseum) August 29, 2022

(Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)