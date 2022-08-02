Shania Twain Among the 2022 Inductees in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Shania Twain is one of five artists entering the class of 2022 inductees in the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Joining the Canadian singer, who is being honored as a Contemporary Songwriter/Artist by the Hall for writing many of her own hits, including “You’re Still The One,” “Forever And For Always,” and “Come On Over,” is Veteran Songwriter/Artist honoree Steve Wariner, whose own credits include “You Can Dream Of Me,” “Where Did I Go Wrong” and “Holes In The Floor Of Heaven.”

“There’s so many other writers who probably deserve this more than I do,” said Wariner, 67, during his acceptance of the upcoming honor, “but none that will appreciate it any more, I can guarantee you that.”

Also being inducted are: Hillary Lindsey, who wrote the Carrie Underwood hit “Jesus Take The Wheel,” Keith Urban’s “Blue Ain’t Your Color” and Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush”; David Malloy, whose credits include “Suspicions” performed by Eddie Rabbitt and Tim McGraw and the Kenny Rogers song “Love Will Turn You Around; and Gary Nicholson who penned “One More Last Chance” for Vince Gill and “She Couldn’t Change Me” by Montgomery-Gentry.

“I came here in 1980 and I’ve attended many Hall of Fame inductions through the years,” said Nicholson in his remarks. “I never imagined things would evolve and, after these 42 years, this would actually occur. I am a product of this environment, this community of amazing songwriters and publishers. It was that synergy and that community that shaped me and gave me a way.”

Of her induction, Lindsey said, “This is just absolutely mind-blowing to me. It truly is. I am extremely humbled to be a part of this year’s class of nominees. The thought of my name even being thrown in the hat is mind-blowing to me. I want everyone to know I am so grateful and thankful for this honor.”

Malloy added, “I never really thought I would be in here. To be here with these great talents who I admire so much, I’m so grateful and so thankful to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.”

Twain, who lives in Switzerland, was unable to attend the induction event. The recent Netflix documentary Not Just A Girl, delves into the country star’s nearly 40-year career with archival footage, exclusive interviews with Twain and friends, and sheds a light on some of her personal struggles throughout her career.

All of the 2022 honorees will be officially inducted during the 52nd annual Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala at Music City Center on Oct. 30. They join the 223 previous members of the Hall of Fame, including Loretta Lynn, Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams and more.

“This is always one of my favorite days of the year, when we announce our incoming class and begin their journey to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala in October,” said Sarah Cates, chair of the organization’s board of directors, during the 2022 inductee reveal on Aug. 2 in Nashville. “I’m especially gratified to note that for the first time since 2009 two of our inductees-elect are women.”

