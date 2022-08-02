Chef and Mayor of “Flavor Town” Guy Fieri is Following Rage Against The Machine on Tour

Guy Fieri is one of the most famous chefs of all time—certainly of the 2020s. Why? Because he’s the Mayor of Flavor Town. Who doesn’t want to live in Flavor Town, after all?

But it looks like Fieri took a vacation from his obligations in the tasty locale to follow around his favorite band, Rage Against The Machine, which recently reunited for its first tour in several years.

The famous celebrity chef has been popping up on social media singing with the band, taking pictures with Rage and the group’s openers, the rap group Run The Jewels. On July 27, he was in Cleveland. On July 29, he was in Pittsburgh. After that, he was in Raleigh, North Carolina, where he made an appearance on the arena’s Jumbotron.

Rage is playing two shows in Washington D.C. later this week, and well, we expect the head honcho of Flavor Town to be there, too. Especially given his own social media posts where he’s been saying how excited he is for the series of dates. Maybe one day soon he’ll be cooking for Rage—or better yet, getting them to perform at his fictional, hungry municipality.

As for Rage, the group has made headlines on its reunion tour. The band returned to the stage after taking 11 years off. And they have a lot to get off their chest, politically speaking.

While on stage on July 10, the band shared several topical thoughts, writing on a large wall behind their performance stage, “Forced birth in a country that is the only wealthy country in the world without any guaranteed paid parental leave at the national level.”

Later, during one of those shows in Chicago on July 11, RATM’s frontman Zack de la Rocha injured his leg, nearly derailed the concert, and put in jeopardy future shows.

According to Consequence, de la Rocha injured his leg four songs into the group’s set in Chicago at the United Center earlier this week. He was helped off stage by the band’s crew and after a brief break in the show, came back on stage and kept things running, seated on a monitor. Consequence reported that he attempted to stand up at several points, but was unable to.

Said the frontman during the show after returning to the stage, “I don’t know what happened to my leg right now. Straight up, but you know what? We’re gonna keep this fucking shit going. I can crawl across this stage. We’re gonna play for you all tonight.”

At a later gig, Rage’s lead guitar player Tom Morello was knocked down after a fan rushed the stage at a recent concert. The fall nearly injured the six-string player, but thankfully he was able to walk away under his own power.

The event came in the wake of Rage Against the Machine’s frontman, Zack de la Rocha, hurting his leg in a previous show. The band thankfully avoided another major injury as a result.

The audience member who rushed the stage and knocked over Morello did so during the band’s closing rendition of their hit, “Killing in the Name,” in Toronto, Ontario on Saturday night (July 23).

Been waitin’ a long time for this! @RATMofficial pic.twitter.com/ut3qjixiZI — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 28, 2022

The best concert ever

Until tomorrow night in Raleigh…..

RAGE RULES https://t.co/wpFi81sYwv — Mayor Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) July 30, 2022

Guy Fieri x Run The Jewels x STL Cardinals Hat is a collab that’s gonna be tough to beat pic.twitter.com/v0lClvlyjY — Chris Luecke (@CWLuecke) July 30, 2022

(Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach)