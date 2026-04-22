Shania Twain Set to Light Up the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards as Host

While an annual event, this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards is stacked with talent. Looking at just the Entertainer of the Year category, it consisted of Chris Stapleton, Cody Johnson, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen. Even Las Vegas has a hard time picking who would take home the award. But besides the accolades and special performances, the ACM Awards announced that Shania Twain would be hosting the event.

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The voice behind hit songs like “From This Moment On” and “Any Man of Mine”, Twain will forever be known for her anthem “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” The song not only dominated the charts but became a defining anthem of female empowerment and independence. It also helped her win five Grammy Awards and sell over 100 million albums. Although a member of the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, she has never hosted the ACM Awards.

It might come as a shock to some, but Twain never received the chance to host in the past. Just over the last few years, the producers called on Dolly Parton, Garth Brooks, and Reba McEntire to helm the show. While calling on some of the biggest names in country music, Twain never made the list. But now – that has changed.

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Shania Twain “Thrilled” To Be Hosting The ACM Awards

Excited to host the 61st ACM Awards, Twain expressed how important the moment was in her career. “I’m thrilled to be hosting the 61st ACM Awards in Las Vegas, a place that feels like home. It’s such an honor to be part of this incredible night celebrating Country Music’s biggest stars, especially with so many talented women leading nominations this year. I can’t wait to welcome all of the fans and artists out for this unforgettable night.”

Alongside Twain was Damon Whiteside, the CEO of the Academy of Country Music, who shared his excitement. “We are honored to welcome global music superstar Shania Twain as our host this year. We couldn’t imagine a more perfect icon to follow our previous iconic hosts, Dolly, Garth, and Reba, blending one of the most important nights in Country Music with the excitement of Las Vegas.”

With the nominees announced, host picked, and date set, don’t miss one of the biggest nights in country music on Sunday, May 17, at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on Prime Video.

(Photo by Chad Salvador/Billboard via Getty Images)