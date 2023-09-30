Shelby Darrell Brings the Heat on Track by Track of New EP, ‘Melt’

Rising star Shelby Darrell is set to captivate audiences with soulful melodies and heartfelt lyrics on her second EP, Melt (out now). In her own words, the collection of songs reflects a more mature and self-assured Darrell, offering listeners a fresh perspective on life while retaining that unmistakable edge. Darrell’s music serves as a powerful reminder that embracing one’s softer side can be a source of empowerment.

Videos by American Songwriter

“Melt is the second EP I get to put out into the world and I would say that it, like me, is a little bit more matured and sure of itself,” Darrell tells American Songwriter. “This EP really is a reflection of how I’ve really grown and come into my own as an artist and as a person. I’m sure I’ll always be a little rough around the edges but I’m realizing that allowing your softer sides to show isn’t a weakness there’s actually a power in it and that’s what I want people to feel when they listen through this EP”

With tracks like “Little Man,” “Three Words,” “Hope He Hears This,” and “Dancer,” Darrell invites listeners into her world, where personal experiences and emotions are transformed into songs that resonate with the human experience. Darrell’s music is more than just a sound; it’s a journey through life’s ups and downs, a journey worth taking with each lyric.

Below, Darrell shares the stories behind each song in an exclusive track-by-track guide to Melt.

1. Little Man

(Shelby Darrall, Jake Mitchell, Theo Hutchcraft, David Sneddon):

“I honestly wrote ‘Little Man’ because I wanted my chance to fight back against being treated like I was insignificant. The song, for me, is about a specific man who made me feel 2 feet tall simply because he had “more” than me—more clout, more money, more status, more support. I had no way of retaliating besides writing my ‘silly little sad girl songs’ and this one just happened to come out a little angrier and much more pointed. This song is for everyone because I think every person has felt put down by another at some point in their lives and I hope this song reminds them to find their strength and not take shit from anyone.”

2. Three Words

(Shelby Darrall, Tofer Brown, Lauren Hungate):

“‘Three Words’ is about working up the nerve to tell someone how you really feel about them, while knowing the damage those three words can do. Telling someone you love them is one of the most vulnerable positions you’ll ever be in and my hope is that this song helps someone through the process, whether they hear those three words back or not.”

3. Hope He Hears This

(Shelby Darrall, Nick Columbia, Jake Mitchell):

“I wrote ‘HHHT’ really to remind myself to never let someone doubt me and get away with it again. It’s my little anthem that I’ll use to prove anyone that’s ever not believed in me wrong.”

4. Dancer

(Shelby Darrall, Jake Mitchell, Lori McKenna):

“‘Dancer’ is about feeling like you have to be something you’re not to please someone else and finding it in yourself to walk away… I think for me this song is about maturing and removing the pressure and standards that come with being an artist and just allowing myself to be who I want to be.”

5. “Melt

(Shelby Darrall, Matt Morrisey, Nick Columbia:

“‘Melt’ is the first real love song I’ve ever written. It was the first time in my life where I didn’t feel conflicted or confused in a relationship, just finally all in and I was starting to see this softer side of myself that I didn’t really know was there. It takes a lot for me to let my guard down so when he did it so effortlessly, I felt like he deserved a song.”

