Sawyer Brown Releasing New Album Produced by Blake Shelton

Sawyer Brown is back with new music. On Friday (September 29), the five-member band of Mark Miller, Gregg Hubbard, Joe Smyth and Shayne Hill announced the release of their first new album in more than a decade, Desperado Troubadours, which is produced by Blake Shelton. They also shared a teaser with the release of “Under This Ole Hat,” a tribute to the road warriors.

Load in another town / Leave it all on the stage / Turn it up, tear it down / Turn ’em on, turn the page / Breakdown, up and running / Arizona in a hurry / Worn out, throw it back / Beatin’ out a heart attack / Miles and miles under this ole hat, they band sings over a fastpaced, bluesy melody.

The album will be released on March 8 via Curb Records, the band’s first album on the label since Mission Temple Fireworks Stand in 2005. “It’s the ‘90s. It’s new. It’s here. And it’s now!” Sawyer Brown says in a statement. “We’ve got a big surprise for y’all,” they add on Instagram. “The project was produced by @blakeshelton and we’re so excited for y’all to hear it!”

“Under This Ole Hat” is a fitting song for Sawyer Brown as they also gear up to release their new documentary Get Me to the Stage, which is premiering at the Nashville Film Festival on October 1. The film chronicles their journey from being initially rejected by the Nashville industry to becoming a superstar act. Shelton and Dolly Parton are among those who appear in the doc. “It’s just coming at you fast and full of energy,” Shelton remarks.

Sawyer Brown first rose to fame when they won the first season of Star Search in 1984. They won the CMA Horizon Award in 1985 and were named Vocal Group of the Year at the 1996 ACM Awards. They’re known for such hits as “Step That Step,” “Used to Blue,” “Betty’s Bein’ Bad” and “The Missin’ You Heart of Mine.”

Photo Courtesy of Shore Fire Media