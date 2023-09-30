Ty Dolla $ign Previews New Song with Kanye West Amid Joint Album Rumors

On Friday (September 29) at the Baroque Club in Geneva, Switzerland, acclaimed R&B singer Ty Dolla $ign decided to preview an unreleased song, featuring Kanye West. With lyrics from West such as The industry don’t like me, tell them pussy n****s likewise, the song seems to have been made recently, which gives credence to the many rumors surrounding West’s latest reported activity.

Videos by American Songwriter

Earlier this week, Forbes published an article that delivered updates regarding West’s musical endeavors, asserting that he’s locked in on crafting a new album.

“West is reportedly hard at work on his next album, which sources close to the rapper state could be dropped sometime soon, potentially without warning,” Forbes writer Hugh McIntyre noted.

Ty Dolla Sign previewed a new Kanye collab last night in Switzerland 🥷🇨🇭



“The industry don’t like me, tell them pussy n— likewise”pic.twitter.com/uydxUP8DGo — Kurrco (@Kurrco) September 30, 2023

Additionally, he also appears to be putting together a joint album with Ty Dolla $ign along with the aforementioned new music, which would be his third ever collaborative project after his and Jay-Z’s Watch The Throne (2011) and Kid Cudi’s Kids See Ghosts (2018).

[RELATED: Kanye West and Dr. Dre’s Unreleased ‘Jesus Is King 2’ Album Leaks Online]

Whispers of West and Ty Dolla working together first came about in late August, when both of them were spotted in Italy. After running into a fan at the hotel they were staying, Ty Dolla posed with the fan for a selfie he eventually posted, noting that he could hear the music West and Ty Dolla were making.

“At Ye’s hotel and music is blasting from his room while they’re recording the new album,” the fan, named Gregor Estevan, wrote on his Instagram story. “It sounds insane!!!”

Kanye spotted walking barefoot in Italy 🦶🇮🇹



Fans have also noticed him working on his new album out of a hotel in Italy with Ty Dolla $ign 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fw8orOLEV7 — DailyRapFacts (@DailyRapFacts) August 28, 2023

It’s currently unclear when West will end up dropping either his solo album or his LP with Ty Dolla.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images