Short and Sweet: Celebrating 7 Top Monosyllabic Songs

“I’m a Cranky Old Yank in a Clanky Old Tank on the Streets of Yokohama with My Honolulu Mama Doin’ Those Beat-o, Beat-o, Flat-On-My-Seat-o, Hirohito Blues.” An interesting sentence (it’s almost a paragraph!). But it’s actually a song title of Hoagy Carmichael’s, one of the longest ever. Music is unique to each singer and listener, making it unsurprising that while some are writing theses as their song titles, some stick to one word. And some go even further, using a word that’s monosyllabic.

In songwriting, simplicity can often be the most powerful tool. Monosyllabic words, consisting of just one syllable, have a distinct charm in songwriting. They are concise and direct, and can evoke strong emotions when a title is being repeated in the body of the song. Below are some of the seven best monosyllabic songs in popular music.

1. “Think” by Aretha Franklin (1968)

Written by Aretha Franklin and Ted White

When the “Queen of Soul” recorded and released “Think” in 1968 as a part of the album Aretha Now, it instantly became a hit with lovers of soul and funk. The song climbed the charts and reached No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100, as well as No. 1 on the magazine’s Hot Rhythm & Blues singles chart. Franklin re-recorded the song twice, for The Blues Brothers film from 1980 and for her 1989 album Through the Storm.

You better think (think)

Think about what you’re trying to do to me

Think (think, think)

Let your mind go, let yourself be free

2. “Rain” by The Beatles (1966)

Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

“Rain” was released as the B-side of The Beatles‘ more-famous “Paperback Writer” single. John Lennon described the song as referring to people who always complain about the weather. It made it to No. 23 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in July 1966, and also made Rolling Stone‘s list of “The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time” (No. 469). With its slowed-down rhythm track, a droning bass line, and backward vocals, this majestic tune proved to be a favorite of fans regardless of the weather they prefer.

If the rain comes

They run and hide their heads

They might as well be dead

If the rain comes

If the rain comes

3. “Help!” by The Beatles (1965)

Written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney

“Help!” is another monosyllabic gem by The Beatles. The song was initially released as part of the soundtrack of the 1965 British musical comedy and adventure film Help! before it was released as a single in July 1965. It stayed for three weeks on the charts in the U.S. and UK No. 1 spot. Despite its simplicity, “the song “Help!” resonates with anyone who has faced moments of vulnerability and sought solace in others’ support.

I need somebody

(Help) not just anybody

(Help) you know I need someone

Help!

4. “Jump” by Van Halen (1983)

Written by Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, and Michael Anthony

“Jump” was released in 1983 as the lead single from Van Halen‘s 1984 album and it’s their most successful single to date. It peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Van Halen’s “Jump” takes a different turn from their usual style by being driven by a keyboard line. It’s a high-energy, monosyllabic anthem that exudes pure rock and roll spirit. With its iconic keyboard riff and electrifying guitar solos, the song is an invitation to let loose and embrace the thrill of the moment.

Ah, might as well jump (jump)

Might as well jump

Go ahead and jump (jump)

Go ahead and jump



Ow, oh, hey you

Who said that?

Baby, how you been?

You say you don’t know

You won’t know until you begin

5. “Roar” by Katy Perry (2013)

Written by Katy Perry, Lukasz Gottwald, Max Martin, Bonnie McKee, Henry Walter

Katy Perry dominated the power pop genre when she released “Roar” in August 2013 as the lead single of Prism, her fourth studio album. To go with the empowering lyrics of the song, Perry’s music video showed a plane crash survivor who adapted to the jungle she crashed in and managed to tame a tiger, getting over her initial fear. “Roar” was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance at the 2014 Grammy Awards, and it topped charts in Australia, Austria, Canada, Ireland, Israel, and seven other countries including the U.S. and UK.

The song is a declaration of empowerment and self-discovery. The single-syllable chorus is an anthem of resilience, urging listeners to find their inner strength and embrace their authentic selves. The song’s catchy hooks and empowering message have made it a staple in pop culture. I got the eye of the tiger, a fighter

Dancing through the fire

‘Cause I am a champion, and you’re gonna hear me roar

Louder, louder than a lion

‘Cause I am the champion, and you’re gonna hear me roar

6. “Sing” by Ed Sheeran (2014)

Written by Ed Sheeran and Pharrell Williams

The English singer Ed Sheeran decided to go playful when he released “Sing” in April 2014 as the lead single from his second studio album, ×. The song is also known as Ed Sheeran’s first No. 1 in the UK. It also attained No. 1 in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland.

Sheeran described the song as one that explains a night out in Vegas. It’s a monosyllabic delight that infuses energy and groove into the music. With its infectious beat and playful lyrics, the song encourages listeners to simply let loose and dance.

If you love me

Come on, get involved

Feel it rushing through you

From your head to toe

Oh-oh, ooh-ooh

Oh-oh, ooh-ooh

Sing!

7. “Roam” by The B-52s (1989)

Written by Robert Waldrop

The B-52s embody new-wave pop. “Roam” was released as the fourth single from their fifth and most successful studio album, Cosmic Thing. It peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100, making it to the Top 10 in Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. The song’s title is not only easy to remember but also evokes a sense of freedom and exploration. It’s as if the very word “roam” invites you to embark on a journey—to venture into the unknown.

Roam if you want to

Roam around the world

Roam if you want to

Without wings, without wheels

Roam if you want to

Roam around the world

Roam if you want to

Without anything but the love we feel

