OutKast Celebrate ‘Aquemini’ and ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’ Anniversaries with New Vinyl

Today (September 29) is the 25-year anniversary of OutKast‘s classic third album Aquemini. Peaking at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and now sitting at 2x certified platinum by RIAA, Aquemini won over the hearts of OutKast fans with ease, thanks to hits like “Skew It on the Bar-B” and “Chonkyfire.”

Coincidentally, though, this week also marked the 20-year anniversary of the duo’s fifth and final album Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, which came out on September 23, 2003. With explosive cuts like “Hey Ya!” and “The Way You Move,” which both peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, Speakerboxxx/The Love Below has been able to achieve diamond status, sitting at 13x platinum certified.

To celebrate what is a legendary week in OutKast history, André 3000 and Big Boi launched a special sale for both Aquemini and Speakerboxxx/The Love Below vinyl on their website. Available for pre-order on their store now, both albums have been pressed onto limited-edition collector’s vinyl, with the Aquemini version priced at $59.99 and the Speakerboxxx/The Love Below version priced at $54.99.

According to a press release, the Aquemini vinyl sale will be limited to 2,000 copies, as the LP is “pressed on three unique colored LPs (gold galaxy, cloudy magenta, & cloudy green)” and “housed in a gold foil stamped jacket with a printed lyrics insert, printed inner sleeves, and commemorative OBI.” To accompany this moment, Aquemini will also be given a new Dolby Atmos mix on digital streaming platforms, available now.

As for Speakerboxxx/The Love Below, its vinyl is “pressed on Double ‘Platinum Chain’ and Double ‘Pearl’ colored vinyl packaged in a gatefold jacket.” On top of this, has launched a giveaway honoring the project’s 13x platinum achievement, where one lucky fan will win a “a certified custom plaque” of the album.

Simultaneously with this vinyl news, OutKast put out a new animated music video for “SpottieOttieDopaliscious,” the twelfth song on Aquemini. Lasting a whopping seven minutes, the visual includes “a feast of seventies-inspired funk style, stoned psychedelic space meandering, and inimitable Afrofuturism,” per the press release.

Check out the “SpottieOttieDopaliscious” video below.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images