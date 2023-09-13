Sia Releases New Single and Announces First Album Since 2016

Sia has just released a new song titled “Gimme Love,” which will be featured on the “Chandelier” singer’s newly announced album, Reasonable Woman. The LP is expected to be released in spring 2024. The album is currently available for pre-order.

“Gimme Love” is a heartfelt anthem that is sure to satisfy most Sia fans. The song’s release is accompanied by a colorful lyric video.

The opening lyrics for the single read Gimme love/ Gimme love/ Gimme love/ Gimme love/ You don’t wanna dance with me/ But babe that’s what I need/ Please now just this once/ Dance babe, dance baby/ You don’t wanna sing with me/ But babe that’s what I need/ Please now just this once/ Sing baby/ Sing baby.

Reasonable Woman will be the first album released by Sia since 2016, when the singer dropped This Is Acting. The forthcoming record acts as Sia’s eighth studio album.

Earlier this year, Sia discussed her autism diagnosis on an episode of Rob Has a Podcast, the show hosted by Survivor‘s Rob Cesternino. The news of Sia’s diagnosis came just a few years after the singer faced backlash for her directorial film debut, Music, which depicted neurotypical dancer and actress Maddie Ziegler portraying a teen with autism.

“For 45 years,” Sia said on the podcast, “I was like, ‘I’ve got to go put my human suit on.’ And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself. I’m on the spectrum, and I’m in recovery and whatever — there’s a lot of things.

“Nobody can ever know and love you when you’re filled with secrets and… living in shame,” Sia continued. “And when we finally sit in a room full of strangers and tell them our deepest, darkest, most shameful secrets, and everybody laughs along with us, and we don’t feel like pieces of trash for the first time in our lives, and we feel seen for the first time in our lives for who we actually are, and then we can start going out into the world and just operating as humans and human beings with hearts and not pretending to be anything.”

Photo by Kevin Winter/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp