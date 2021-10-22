Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators Release Debut Single, “The River Is Rising”

Famed Grammy Award-winning guitarist Slash, who rose to fame with the globally famous band Guns N’ Roses, has officially released his newest single, “The River Is Rising,” his first new music in three years.

The song will be on the upcoming LP release, 4, which is set for release on February 11, from Slash’s other band—Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators. Check out the new song and accompanying music video below.

“It has a very spontaneous, fun kind of thing to it, and I love that,” says Slash 4 in a statement. “That’s really the major difference on this record –we did it more or less live, and the mistakes are all in there. It’s the sound of the five of us just jamming together in one room.”

He adds, “You can make an amazing album by recording the bass and drums and putting the guitars on later and all that. But when you can capture that live rock ‘n’ roll spirit? It makes the whole thing really special.”

In the new video, Slash is seen in his signature top hat, playing the bubbling, rumbling electric guitar expertly. The song harkens to ’80s metal that helped make Slash famous, complete with shrieking vocals from Kennedy.

Slash’s new album, 4, is the first release on the new Gibson guitar brand record label, Gibson Records. To celebrate the release, Slash Ft. Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators announced a new 28-city North American tour.

To write 4, the band went to Nashville and worked with producer Dave Cobb, who also has worked famously with Jason Isbell, John Prine, and Chris Stapleton. They recorded at RCA Studio A, upon which Slash remarked, “It’s this huge, historic room that used to be Chet Atkins’ studio.”

He adds, “That first day, we came in, lined the backline up with a couple of baffles, and started recording live, just like that. We recorded two songs a day –vocals, guitars, bass, and drums–and we kept everything. Dave just let us do our thing.”

During the recording, though, COVID-19 struck and plans had to be changed. The group, which had about 90-percent of the album done, ended up recording much of the rest in a Nashville Airbnb.

“It really was this whole crisis period,” said Slash. “But we all went through it together, so in a way, it was also a great bonding experience.”

Upon its unveiling, 4 will be the first release for Slash’s band in 10 years, each of the previous albums have charted top-5 on the Billboard Top 200. The band also features Brent Fitz on drums, Todd Kerns on bass, and Frank Sidoris on guitar.

SMKC Upcoming Tour Dates:

TUE 2/8 PORTLAND, OR ROSELAND THEATER WED 2/9 SEATTLE, WA THE PARAMOUNT THEATRE FRI 2/11 BROOKS, CA CACHE CREEK CASINO RESORT SAT 2/12 SAN FRANCISCO, CA THE WARFIELD TUE 2/15 PHOENIX, AZ ARIZONA FEDERAL THEATRE WED 2/16 VALLEY CENTER, CA HARRAH’S RESORT SOUTHERN CA FRI 2/18 LOS ANGELES, CA YOUTUBE THEATER SAT 2/19 LAS VEGAS, NV THEATER AT VIRGIN HOTELS TUE 2/22 SALT LAKE CITY, UT DELTA HALL -ECCLES THEATER WED 2/23 DENVER, CO PARAMOUNT THEATRE FRI 2/25 KANSAS CITY, MO ARVEST BANK THEATRE-THE MIDLAND SAT 2/26 PRIOR LAKE, MN MYSTIC LAKE CASINO-MYSTIC SHOWROOM MON 2/28 MILWAUKEE, WI RIVERSIDE THEATER WED 3/2 CHICAGO, IL RIVIERA THEATRE FRI 3/4 WINDSOR, ON CAESARS WINDSOR-THE COLOSSEUM SAT 3/5 WATERLOO, NY THE VINE @ DEL LAGO RESORT MON 3/7 BOSTON, MA HOUSE OF BLUES WED 3/9 SILVER SPRING, MD THE FILLMORE -SILVER SPRING FRI 3/11 ATLANTIC CITY, NJ TROPICANA-ATLANTIC CITY SAT 3/12 NEW YORK, NY BEACON THEATRE MON 3/14 RICHMOND, VA DOMINION ENERGY CENTER WED 3/16 NASHVILLE, TN GRAND OLE OPRY HOUSE FRI 3/18 ATLANTA, GA COCA COLA ROXY SAT 3/19 DURHAM, NC DURHAM PERFORMING ARTS CENTER MON 3/21 CHARLOTTE, NC THE FILLMORE-CHARLOTTE WED 3/23 CHARLESTON, SC N. CHARLESTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER FRI 3/25 CLEARWATER, FL RUTH ECKERD HALL SAT 3/26 ORLANDO, FL HARD ROCK LIVE – ORLANDO

Photo by Austin Nelson / Gibson