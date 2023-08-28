Sinéad O’Connor’s Family Releases Statement Thanking Fans Following the Late Singer’s Funeral

According to Far Out Magazine, Sinéad O’Connor‘s family issued a statement reflecting on the tributes made online to the iconic Irish singer. O’Connor sadly passed away on July 26 at the age of 56.

Several members of O’Connor’s family made a statement to the Irish Times expressing gratitude for fans’ tributes to the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer. “The children of Sinéad together with Sinéad’s extended family wish to thank the countless kind people who sympathised and offered condolences on Sinéad’s recent passing,” the recent statement begins. “Their helpful support for the family is much appreciated.

“Our thanks to the media personnel in general at home and abroad who celebrated Sinéad in song and story while showing respect for the privacy requested by the family. We ask that this privacy continue to be respected,” the statement continues. “Finally, we wish to thank Sinéad’s fans and admirers for the wonderful funeral procession they gave her past her old home in Bray and for the national and international outpouring of love and affection for Sinéad from the time of her passing. The prayers and thanks of the extended O’Connor family are with you all.”

Earlier this month, O’Connor’s family released details regarding the late singer’s funeral, which took place in the Irish coastal town of Bray. “Sinéad loved living in Bray and the people in it,” the statement reads. “The Gardai have asked that people gather, if they would like to say a last goodbye to the singer, from 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday along the Bray seafront.”

At the time of her death, O’Connor’s loved ones made an official statement, according to BBC News. “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad,” the statement read. “Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

O’Connor’s funeral took place on August 8. The singer’s family also thanked her fans for their support and love in the earlier statement about O’Connor’s arrangements: “With this procession, her family would like to acknowledge the outpouring of love for her from the people of Co. Wicklow and beyond, since she left last week to go to another place.”

Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage