Blake Shelton Shares New Music Featured in Ryan Gosling’s Film ‘The Fall Guy’

While Ryan Gosling is a top actor in Hollywood, he has been known to dabble in music when he appeared in films like La La Land. He also took over theaters and airwaves with his hit song “I’m Just Ken” from the film Barbie. And now with his newest film The Fall Guy already gaining traction, it appears that country star Blake Shelton is rubbing shoulders with the actor as he recorded a version of “Unknown Stuntman” for the film.

Having bridged the gap between films and music, Shelton recently shared a post on Instagram that showed several clips from the upcoming film. But instead of showcasing the talents of Gosling and Emily Blunt, the clip features Shelton’s cover of “Unknown Stuntman.” While gaining praise from fans, the song originally accompanied the 1980s series also called The Fall Guy. Comments included, “Blake is awesome on this song! Perfect with this movie!” And another comment read, “This version of that song. I would have to say one of the best I’ve heard. Blake you rock.”

Starring Lee Majors, Heather Thomas, and Douglas Barr, the series followed the stunt performers as they doubled as bounty hunters in order to make some extra money. Running for five seasons, Major used his voice to record the original song.

Blake Shelton Walks Red Carpet With Gwen Stefani

As for Shelton’s version of “Unknown Stuntman”, the song isn’t featured in the film but accompanies the credits. Still, excited to be part of the film, both Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, walked the red carpet at the film’s premiere. Shelton said, “I probably loved the song even more than I knew the TV show. It’s like a bucket list thing for me. I didn’t even know who was in the movie or anything. I just said, ‘I wanna do the song.'”

With The Fall Guy featuring A-List stars, Shelton insisted he wasn’t going to miss walking the red carpet. “I didn’t want to miss this premiere. This is really a big deal. It’s exciting for me and Gwen to be able to come out and be part of something like this.”

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)